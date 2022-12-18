MOREHEAD Five double-figure scorers usually beats two.
It did for Boyd County on Saturday. All five Lions starters contributed at least 10 points, which was enough for a 94-85 win over Central Hardin in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge at Rowan County’s Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
Jacob Spurlock led the Lions with 26 points, seven rebounds, and assist and two steals. Cole Hicks was not far behind – 21 points to go with four caroms, four assists and four steals.
“I just put the work in,” Spurlock said. “I’m liking my teammates to trust me swinging the ball. I get open shots; we just run the plays.”
The rest of the starting lineup included Jason Ellis’s 19 points, Rhett Holbrook’s 12 and Griffin Taylor’s 10.
“Just really good balance one half to the other,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. "I’m just proud of all seven kids that played.”
Boyd County’s 33-31 rebounding edge especially pleased Anderson because of the 20 offensive boards. Central Hardin, meanwhile, managed just eight.
You didn’t have to know much about basketball to determine Central Hardin guard Brett Decker, who has committed to Liberty University, was the focus of Boyd County’s defense. He led everyone with 32 points, which included 12 of 16 from the field (and 3 of 5 from 3-point range), and he added five rebounds, three assists and a steal.
For the night, the Bruins made 60.4% of their shots (32 of 53) and 93.3% of their free throws (14 of 15). Ace Jaggers added 21 points.
So why did the Bruins fall to 4-5? Three possible reasons: the 21 turnovers (which Boyd County converted into 27 points), forcing just nine Boyd County miscues and Decker scoring just seven points in the second half because Hicks and Holbrook took turns face-guarding him.
“I was giving him space in the first half,” Hicks said. “Second half, coach A (Anderson) told me, get up under him and get up on him. That’s ultimately what stopped him.”
For the first 16 minutes, Decker was hotter than chili with 20 pounds of Carolina Reaper peppers mixed in – 10 of 12 from the field, 3 of 4 from long distance and two free throws.
“They weren’t really face-guarding me that much. I got hot in the first half,” Decker said. “Second half, they started face-guarding me. I got my teammates more involved.”
Especially Jaggers – he scored 15 points and hit 5 of 7 from the field.
Saturday’s first quarter was relatively quiet – Boyd County (7-1) led, 17-15. Holbrook and Spurlock had five points each, Hicks had four and Ellis added three.
Central Hardin, meanwhile, had Decker with 12 points. Jaggers and Nolan Stith accounted for the other three.
The Bruins outscored Boyd County in the second quarter, 27-23, and took a 42-40 halftime lead on Decker’s 3 at the buzzer.
Boyd County took a 61-58 lead after three quarters. Spurlock and Hicks each drained a 3, Ellis added four points and Taylor added three free throws. Decker, meanwhile, did not score until his seven points in the final stanza.
“They ran and doubled him some, got the ball out of his hands,” Central Hardin coach Matt Nickell said. “We had some other kids step up.”
Hicks’s nine points in the fourth quarter helped Boyd County pull ahead, 81-73, with 2:10 to go.
C. HARDIN FG FT REB TP
Jaggers 7-12 5-5 5 21
Fredrickerson 3-7 1-1 9 7
Decker 12-16 5-6 5 32
Stith 2-3 0-0 3 5
Hobbs 3-5 0-0 3 6
Elmore 0-0 0-0 0 0
Thompson 2-5 2-2 1 6
Hogan 3-5 1-1 3 8
Robbins 0-0 0-0 0
Team 2
TOTALS 32-53 14-15 31 85
FG Pct.: 60.4. FT Pct: 93.3. 3-point FG: 7-18 (Jaggers 2-5, Fredrickerson 0-2, Decker 3-5, Stith 1-2, Thompson 0-3, Hogan 1-1). PF: 24. Fouled out: Thompson. Turnovers: 21.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 6-15 6-9 4 21
Spurlock 10-22 0-0 7 26
Ellis 6-8 7-9 7 19
Taylor 2-4 6-8 4 10
R. Holbrook 4-8 3-6 2 12
T. Holbrook 1-2 0-1 2 2
Martin 2-5 0-0 2 4
Team 5
TOTALS 31-64 22-33 33 94
FG Pct.: 48.4. FT Pct: 66-7. 3-point FG: 10-26 (Hicks 3-10, Spurlock 6-10, Taylor 0-1, R. Holbrook 1-4, T. Holbrook 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
C. HARDIN 15 27 16 27 – 85
BOYD CO. 17 23 21 33 – 94
Officials: Jarrod Adkins, Mario McKissick and Michael Ginn.