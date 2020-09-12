CANNONSBURG Logan Staten looked at the scoreboard.
Boyd County's senior quarterback saw the Lions' 55-11 mercy-rule win over Bath County on Friday. He seemed pleased with his 153 rushing yards with four touchdowns, a fifth through the air, and an interception.
“I think we did a little bit better on offense than people expected us to do,” Staten said.
Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson, meanwhile, introduced a bit of decades-ago history – the late Holly Dunn's 1991 hit “Daddy's Hands” on the public address system.
“It was a football team song we played after every game,” Ferguson said. “After wins.”
Boyd County (1-0) gained 481 yards altogether, with 427 on the ground. Defensively, the Lions picked off four Zane Blevins passes and allowed only 188 yards.
The Lions could've amassed even more yardage if they hadn't committed eight penalties for 105 yards.
“That's definitely something you want to clean up,” Ferguson said.
Bath County (0-1) coach Johnny Poynter was happy to be playing and leaving Cannonsburg injury-free – and pessimistic before the game.
“We didn't know what was gonna happen coming in,” Poynter said. “But I knew there wasn't any way that we were gonna be able to play a football game after practicing basically two weeks.
“(Boyd County) had people coming back that played on their team; we didn't have as many people coming back.”
Poynter's – and the Wildcats' – worst fears came nightmarishly true early and often.
It didn't even take three minutes for Staten to score from six yards out. About six minutes later, Staten found Austin Gibbs with an 18-yard scoring pass.
It was easy to shout “Glory Hallelujah” over the Lions' four interceptions, but there was at least one other stop you should remember. Lineman Nick Cornwell swatted an attempted third-and-12 screen pass.
Boyd County's next score was as good an example of teamwork as you could have wanted. Joseph Lusby ran twice for 12 yards, and Staten made it 21-0 with a 43-yard run.
Even when Staten messed up, things worked out just fine. Late in the second, he wanted to hand off the ball, found no one and took off for a 44-yard scoring run.
“I opened my hips up the wrong way,” Staten said. “Then, I was, like … I might as well take off, and I saw my halfback, he started running up the field with me, and he got really good blocks on two guys out there, and I really followed that.”
Cue the mercy-rule running clock, but there was no mercy from the Lions: Jacob Kelley, a 4-yard scoring run; Jacob Meade's 31-yard run; and Dakota Thompson on the ground from 43 yards away.
The Wildcats avoided the shutout when Blevins hit Quentin Lewis with a 58-yard screen pass and a safety with 6:11 left.
After the win, Ferguson hoped his Lions remembered what they accomplished.
“Get used to this,” Ferguson said in the post-game huddle. “Have pride in that.”
BATH CO. 0 0 0 11 – 11
BOYD CO. 15 20 20 0 – 55
FIRST QUARTER
Boyd-Logan Staten 6 run (Cole Sexton kick), 9:54
Boyd-Austin Gibbs 18 pass from Staten (Josh Thornton pass from Staten), 3:44
SECOND QUARTER
Boyd-Staten 43 run (kick failed), 8:51
Boyd-Staten 66 run (kick failed), 6:52
Boyd-Safety, Bath Co. punt snap out of end zone, 2:13
Boyd-Staten 44 run (pass failed), 1:55
THIRD QUARTER
Boyd-Jacob Kelley 4 run (Sexton kick), 10:26
Boyd-Jacob Meade 31 run (kick failed), 3:50
Boyd-Dakota Thompson 43 run (Sexton kick), 0:00
FOURTH QUARTER
Bath-Quentin Lewis 58 pass from Zane Blevins (David Walden kick) 10:49
Bath-Safety, Boyd Co. snap out of end zone, 6:11
BATH BOYD
First downs 4 12
Rushes-yards 23-126 28-427
Passes 3-16-4 INT 4-8-0 INT
Passing yards 62 54
Punting 4-28.8 3-40.3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 3-20 8-105
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Bath Co. rushing: Lewis 10-82, Hart 7-40, Donathan 2-6, Blevins 4-4.
Boyd Co. rushing:Kelley 8-104, Joseph Lusby 3-15, Stephens 1-3, Bond 1-53, Staten 7-153, Meade 5-40, Thompson 3-59.
Bath Co. passing: Blevins 3-16-62.
Boyd Co. passing: Staten 3-7-52, Thompson 1-1-22.
Bath Co. receiving: Kelley 3-62.
Boyd Co. receiving: Stephens 1-7, Joseph Lusby 1-18, Lalonde 1-7, Thacker 1-22.