CANNONSBURG It pays to be opportunistic.
Boyd County’s defensive-minded style of play means opportunities to score have to count.
On Thursday evening, the Lions certainly did.
A 25th-minute free kick by Laci Boyd to go along with a 66th-minute shot by Faith Burnside proved to be the difference as Boyd County took home a 2-1 victory over Russell on Thursday.
The Lions are 5-0-2 since a 4-0 loss to Huntington on Sept. 13.
“We hit a low point when we lost at Huntington,” Boyd County coach Olivia Pennington said. “We just had a talk and discussed where we wanted to be as a team. From there, it’s just gone straight up and we have played great soccer.”
As for Russell coach John Perry, the Lady Devils’ advantage in not only shots but free kicks told just part of the story, with Perry saying that Russell controlled “95%” of Thursday’s match.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that we were the better team on the field (Thursday night),” Perry said. “It’s just that sometimes, you have to be a little more patient with the ball and try to attack their weaknesses better than we did tonight. Maybe the outcome is different.”
From the beginning, Russell came out firing as the Red Devils put each of their first five shots on frame within the match’s first 16 minutes. Boyd County, by contrast, didn’t get its first shot off until the 20th minute, when a shot by Burnside was deflected away by Russell goalkeeper Aly Hurst.
However, Boyd left it to Laci — Laci Boyd, that is — to help change the tide.
Boyd’s 25th-minute free kick, which was right down the middle of the goal, looked to be saved by Hurst.
The velocity of Boyd’s kick allowed the ball to glance off of Hurst’s hands and gently roll into the back of the net, giving the Lions a 1-0 lead which held to the halftime break.
“I give Laci every free kick,” Pennington said. “Nine times out of 10, she’s going to hit that absolutely perfect.”
Despite having a 7-3 lead in shots — and a 5-2 edge in shots on goal — it was Boyd County, not Russell, who held the 1-0 edge at the halftime break.
“The game they play is wish and pray,” Perry said of Boyd County’s defensive tactics as opposed to Russell’s attacking style. “Their game plan is to sink back in the box and then try to quick counter as fast as they can. A lot of things could’ve gone a different way tonight, and didn’t. That’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes.”
In the second half, Boyd County used its quick, attacking ways in transition to strike again. Burnside, out ahead of the Russell defense, sprinted toward the box and punched home a blast past Hurst, giving the Lions a 2-0 edge.
“Faith came on strong at the beginning of the year,” Pennington said. “We had to figure out our chemistry on the field, because she’s not played with these girls before. This is her first year at Boyd County. Once we figured out how she’s supposed to play and how the other girls can find her, she’s become dangerous.”
Russell didn’t go away. A handball in the box resulted in a 77th minute opportunity by Ava Quinn, which she converted to lift the Red Devils within a 2-1 margin. However, that was as close as Russell got to equalizing the score.
With the victory, the 10-4-2 Lady Lions will turn their attention to Ashland in the opening round of the 63rd District Tournament next Tuesday.
“We’re No. 1 and No. 2 in the region, and only one of us gets to go,” Pennington said. “That’s crazy. It’s going to be a battle.”
The Red Devils get the winner of that match in the district final.
“We’ve had years like this in the past,” Perry said. “We were fortunate enough to win the games earlier in the season that we needed to win to put ourselves with an opportunity to claim a district title and move into the regional tournament with a one-seed.”