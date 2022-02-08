SUMMIT Several sequences in Boyd County's 63-56 victory over Menifee County on Monday night shifted from the Lions comfortably ahead to the Wildcats challenging for control.
Sometimes in the span of just seconds.
Perhaps the most telling was the final minute of the third quarter. Menifee County star post Kelsie Woodard delivered a transition and-1 with 52.4 seconds to go in the frame to get the Wildcats within five points, and she blocked a Boyd County shot on the other end.
But the Lions' Audrey Biggs was in perfect position to claim the offensive rebound, and she converted a short baseline jumper. And Biggs added another J in the final seconds of the third quarter to stretch what was a five-point game with Menifee County looking for possession to a nine-point Lions edge.
Biggs had done the exact same thing at the end of the first half -- two quick buckets to put Boyd County up nine -- to help the Lions fend off a Wildcats run headed to the locker room.
Boyd County viewed its ability to finish on Monday as progress after a tough 1-6 stretch to close January that included losses to Ashland, Pikeville, West Carter and Russell by a combined 15 points.
"We've gotta come up with answers," Lions coach Pete Fraley said. "When people make a run on us, we've gotta be able to stop it, and we're learning. ... We're just trying to get better and get healthy."
Woodard again lifted the Wildcats within five midway through the fourth quarter with a putback off a missed free throw by a teammate, and she altered Biggs's shot on the other end and grabbed the rebound. But Woodard's outlet pass was tied up, the arrow favored the Lions, and Jasmine Jordan converted a stick-back.
Menifee County coach Paul Ricker, who a time or two threw his hands up on the sideline after the Lions made a play to kill off a Wildcats run, noted that turn of events, as well as a late Menifee County steal that the Wildcats gave back on an offensive foul seconds later.
"We're there," Ricker said. "It's just a matter of consistency. For three possessions, we look as good as anybody; for the next three, who are we watching?
"I'm happy with my team, but it doesn't make it any easier on the ride home."
Biggs scored 23 points and Jordan dropped in 20 for Boyd County (12-9), which was without typical starters Emilee Neese and Isabella Opell.
Fraley credited Sophie Stevens, Taylor Bartrum and McKenzie Moore, who scored eight points off the bench, with compensating. And Biggs looked to score more with the Lions shorthanded, Fraley said.
Jordan's performance stood out as well in the interior against Woodard, one of the top post players in the 16th Region.
"Kelsie's a nice post and she's very strong, and I told Jas, you just gotta be strong with her, and don't let her push you around," Fraley said. "Other than just a couple defensive lapses out there, I thought she played tremendous.
"We've been working on some things offensively down there, and she used them tonight and I'm like, 'Man, those things work,'" Fraley deadpanned.
Woodard netted a game-high 27 points for Menifee County (14-12). Jaycee Gevedon scored 15 -- including three first-quarter 3-pointers.
When a Lion tried to go behind-the-back on Gevedon with three minutes to play, Gevedon swiped the ball, spun and scored in transition to get Menifee County within five once more.
But, once more, Boyd County's answer was Biggs. Her jumper from the foul line again dulled Menifee County's momentum.
"Biggs made some big shots right when they needed it most," Ricker said, accentuating the "big" as if to recognize the play on words. "It is what it is. We gotta figure out ways to win these."
Ricker did recognize value in a competitive outing. Monday's margin was the smallest in the teams' six meetings -- all won by the Lions -- since 2012.
"I thoguht there was probably two or three or four possessions that, if we don't convert, Boyd's on the verge of putting us away," Ricker said. "The big difference, my team doesn't quit. ... We don't know how to give up."
MENIFEE CO. 13 16 15 12 -- 56
BOYD CO. 18 21 14 10 -- 63
Menifee County (56) -- Ke. Woodard 27, Gevedon 15, Parks 1, Wells 6, Baker 7, Harris, Hall. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Gevedon 3). FT: 11-15. Fouls: 13.
Boyd County (63) -- Bartrum 5, S. Stevens 4, Jordan 20, Moore 8, Biggs 23, Stewart 3, Ray. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Moore 2, Stewart). FT: 8-15. Fouls: 17.