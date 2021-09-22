CANNONSBURG Boyd County’s volleyball victory over Raceland by a 3-0 (25-5, 25-10, 25-8) count on Tuesday night kept the Lions undefeated in matches that have actually been played. It was also Boyd County’s 100th victory under fifth-year coach Katee Neltner.
“I think that 100 wins is an amazing achievement for any coach, but what makes it special to me is that we accomplished it in a little over four seasons and I have three girls still with me from my original varsity roster from 2017,” Neltner said. “I can’t win without my girls putting their effort and tears and passion into this game day in and day out. So it’s really a team achievement and I’m lucky I get to share it with (Sophia) Gifford, (Lyndsey) Ekers and (Morgan) Lewis.”
Boyd County will honor Gifford, Ekers and Lewis, each in their fifth season on the roster, in a ceremony between varsity and JV matches tonight, Neltner said. The Lions host Fairview, with the varsity match scheduled to start at 7 p.m.