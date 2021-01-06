WESTWOOD New year. Same heat.
Boyd County wasted no time raising the temperature in its season opener.
The Lions’ defense was the main contributor in Fairview’s 26 turnovers on Tuesday night. They produced several easy buckets on the other end that aided in a 70-31 victory over the Eagles at George Cooke Gym.
“With our veteran guys, you can change the face of your heat,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “You can change the front of your zone. You can go man and do some run and jump out of it. Usually in a game, you are going to get two or three runs. You just got to keep playing with it to see what is hitting. It’s good to have some experienced guys out there that knows how to change defenses. It makes a difference.”
Boyd County used its depth to set the tone early in the contest and ignite the defensive pressure. Anderson inserted 10 different players into the lineup in the opening quarter.
“We don’t try to coach effort,” Anderson said. “I think it’s really bad when you have to do that. With our guys, we don’t have to worry about that. There are so many guys here that can play and are ready to play. I think that is one of our strengths. We have 11 guys that can step out there and compete in a varsity game.”
Fairview contained the Lions surge to begin the game. The Eagles held a 9-4 advantage in the opening minutes after Jaxon Manning and Cody Caldwell connected from downtown.
“I thought we competed in the first quarter there,” Fairview coach Roger Newton said. “We withstood things that didn’t go our way. We battled and we were right in it after the first quarter. ... We were still in at halftime but I thought they just whipped us in the third quarter and put the game away. We lost our cool a little bit. We are young and I’ve had just three weeks with them. I think there are a lot of things to build on going forward.”
New point guard Rheyce Deboard found the range in the first frame, too. The junior splashed a trio of first-quarter triples to give the Lions the lead for good.
Boyd County (1-0) placed three players in double figures. Deboard had a game-high 17 points. Brad Newsome added 11 points and Jason Ellis hit two 3s and finished with 10. Austin Gibbs contributed eight.
Deboard moved into the new position after the graduation of Blake Stewart. Anderson said he has put in the work to prepare himself for the role.
“Rheyce had a great offseason,” Anderson said. “His body is stronger and he has grown a little bit. He is a gym rat. He is a hard worker. It showed tonight. He has a great bounce to him. I thought he did a good job of leading our bunch.”
The Eagles closed the gap to seven points in the second quarter. It would be as close as they would get the rest of the way.
The Lions followed with nine quick points that began with a Carson Webb 3 and concluded with a Deboard steal and score. Boyd County ended the third frame with a 16-0 run after outscoring Fairview 41-9 over a 16-minute stretch.
“I though our energy paid dividends, especially in the second quarter,” Anderson said. “We can run some fresh legs in there and keep coming at them. In one of our timeouts, one of coaches said defensively, just work on getting deflections. Once that happened, we went on a run. I was proud of our defense. We got to play everybody tonight.”
Newton found positives in his team’s offense before the turnovers started to mount. Boyd County started to change defenses and it hurt the scoring output. Fairview managed just 25 shot attempts.
The Eagles will face some early tests on the schedule.
“We knew the first week was going to be tough,” Newton said. “... We are not guaranteed the next day with this virus. We are teaching them to take one day at a time and try to get better each day. We have some things we need to work on. Tonight, we got bullied out on the wing. We didn’t do a good job of being strong and create a passing lane. I would like to see us get it in the paint a lot more. I thought (Steven) Day did a good job in there. We have to get him a few more touches.”
Caldwell led the way for Fairview (0-1). The junior netted eight points and a pair from beyond the arc. Manning recorded seven.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Meade 0-3 0-0 3 0
Webb 3-3 0-0 2 7
Newsome 5-8 1-1 3 11
Deboard 7-13 0-0 2 17
Gibbs 3-5 2-4 4 8
Ellis 4-5 0-0 2 10
Holbrook 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hicks 2-3 0-0 3 5
McNeil 1-1 0-0 3 2
Cumpton 1-1 1-1 2 3
Blevins 0-1 0-0 1 0
Vanover 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jackson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Taylor 1-2 0-0 3 2
Walter 2-7 1-1 5 5
Team 1
TOTALS 29-52 5-7 34 70
FG Pct: 55.8. FT Pct: 71.4. 3-point FGs: 7-14 (Webb 1-1, Newsome 0-1, Deboard 3-5, Ellis 2-3, Hicks 1-2, Blevins 0-1, Walter 0-1) PF: 20. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Johnson 2-5 0-2 0 4
Manning 2-7 2-4 1 7
McDowell 0-1 3-4 3 3
Caldwell 3-5 0-0 1 8
Day 3-5 1-1 3 7
Harper 0-0 0-0 1 0
Muncy 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mills 0-0 0-0 0 0
Adams 0-0 0-1 1 0
Tucker 1-2 0-0 0 2
Sparks 0-0 0-2 0 0
Team 3
TOTALS 11-25 6-14 31 31
FG Pct: 44.0. FT Pct: 42.9. 3-point FGs: 3-6( Manning 1-3, Caldwell 2-3) PF: 13. Fouled out: None: Turnovers: 26.
BOYD CO. 20 19 22 9 — 70
FAIRVIEW 14 6 3 8 — 31
Officials—Bill Renzi, Kenny Huddleston, Ken Catron