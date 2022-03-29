SOUTH POINT Fresh off a big first inning, Kyli Kouns confidently stepped up to the plate in the next frame.
The Boyd County freshman connected for a base hit and had no designs on stopping at first, even at the prompting of assistant coach Geoff Stewart.
Kouns made it to second for a double and proved the Lions were prepared to go the distance.
Boyd County’s early schedule has not yielded it many opportunities to play a seven-inning game. The Lions held an early lead only, to see South Point roar back.
Boyd County pulled away with eight runs over the final three frames to claim a 19-10 road victory on Tuesday night.
“We didn’t do a lot of good things tonight,” Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said. “I thought we came out aggressive in the first inning. We came out in the bottom of the first inning and walked the first two batters. Defense got on its heels and we made some fielding errors. Kylie Thompson hung in there and gave us some good innings.”
The bases were full when Kouns reached the batter’s box in the first inning. The catcher belted a grand slam to start the Lions’ scoring. Brooklyn Clevenger added a two-run single, Alex Blanton connected on a run-scoring sacrifice fly and Boyd County recorded another on a Pointers wild pitch.
“I wish we had more foot speed 1 through 9 (in the lineup),” Wheeler said, “but we do have some kids who can run and we place them around the kids who can swing it well. We can generate some runs. But we have to do things that are fundamentally sound.”
South Point coach Trevor Heaberlin said his lineup features five freshmen. After falling behind 8-0 before their first at-bat, the Pointers did not give up or back down.
An RBI single from Jaclyn Malone in the opening inning and a double from Aleeia Kleinman produced two more to trim the early Lions lead.
“I was real proud of their effort,” Heaberlin said. “We are young. I told them after the game that they could have laid down and took the beating. We came back and got it close.”
Saratina Jackson duplicated South Point’s first-inning tally in the second all by herself after the Lions left two runners in scoring position in the top half. Jackson parked a three-run homer over the left field fence to cut the deficit to 8-6. It was Jackson’s first varsity home run.
“She’s had a real big impact,” Heaberlin said. “She has worked hard in the preseason. She’s starting to come around and hit well in the last few games. I’m hoping she keeps it up.”
Sara Bays kept up the scoring prowess for the Lions with her towering home run in the fourth inning. She also had a double and a run-scoring triple in the fifth stanza.
The Lions’ record stands at 7-0. They’ve reached double-figure runs in six of those contests.
Thompson picked up the victory in the circle. She settled in during the middle innings and allowed just one run until a throwing error spurred a three-run fifth frame for South Point (2-2).
“This is her longest outing,” Wheeler said. “She went two weeks without throwing. We are getting ready to head south (for a spring break trip). We wanted to stretch her out a little bit. I’m really interested to see how she feels on Wednesday. She gutted it out and she is a competitor.”
Boyd County bookended big innings. Jaycie Goad ignited a five-run seventh stanza with a long ball. Kouns tripled and eventually scored on Emily Shivel’s base hit.
Mia Johnson and Clevenger added RBIs in the high-scoring affair.
Kouns was 3 for 5 and scored twice. Bays filled the stat sheet on her 3-for-4 night. She drove in four runs.
Makenna Mulhearn was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
BOYD CO. 803 021 5 — 19 19 3
S. POINT 331 030 0 — 10 9 2
Thompson, Bays (6) and Kouns; Evans, Perkins (2) and Kleinman. W—Thompson. L—Evans. 2B—Goad (BC), Bays (BC), Kouns (BC), Hamilton (BC), Jackson (SP), Kleinman (SP). 3B—Bays (BC), Kouns (BC). HR—Goad (BC), Bays (BC), Kouns (BC).
