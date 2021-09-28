ASHLAND It takes heat, fuel, oxygen and a chemical chain reaction to sustain fire.
Boyd County showed it had all four in a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-13) sweep at Ashland Tuesday night.
Emma Sparks was the heat that provided key points in the first sets that saw the Lions recover from sizeable deficits before pulling away for the win. Sparks had 10 kills in the match.
“Emma is just so super talented,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “I rely on her for a lot of things and she’s one that I can always rely on.”
The fuel was Taylor Bartrum who powered down 11 kills with several caroming into the stands after deflecting off the floor at Anderson Gymnasium.
“She’s just a brute,” Neltner said. “They don’t breed them like Taylor anymore. She’s just an athlete through and through. The athletic plays that she makes is just impressive.”
Morgan Lewis was the oxygen for the Lions. Lewis led the way with a game-high 14 kills including six in the final frame.
“That’s her intelligence and just her knowledge of the game,” Neltner said. “She has the most experience on the floor and sometimes it takes a minute for her to get started but when she does, she shows up big for us.”
Perhaps the biggest piece of the Lions makeup comes from towering sophomore Audrey Biggs who finished with only four kills and three blocks for points, but every point she secured were highlight worthy. The final point of the match saw her rise at the net to slam the ball downward with a velocity that left nothing but a vapor trail to the court. Another point in the set came on a big block at the net that would have made Dikembe Mutombo smile, much like Biggs is typically doing on every point in the match.
“If everyone had the confidence of Audrey Biggs, the world would probably be a better place and this game would definitely be better,” Neltner said. “She never doubts herself. She can have an error and come back strong on the next point which is so huge in this game.”
But her biggest point of the night came with the Lions trailing by three in the opening stanza on the backend of a 90-second volley, which proved to be a decisive point of the match’s outcome.
“It’s just a huge downfall when you work for 90 seconds and you don’t get that point,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said.
Ashland led by as many as four in the opening set that featured seven ties on a Bartrum kill for a 20-20 stalemate. However, four of the final Lions points came on big swings from Bartrum and Sparks for a 1-0 lead.
Ashland raced out to a 5-1 lead in Set 2 only to see Boyd County zip past on a 10-3 run highlighted by Bartrum and Lewis at the net. A pair of Sparks points capped off a 6-0 run for the 25-16 win in the second frame.
“Overall, I think we showed up ready to play compared to last week,” Linn said. “We gave up around point 13 in every set, but we are making progress.”
Bethany Ledford paced the Volleycats with seven kills.