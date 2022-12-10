SUMMIT Conner Hopkins hit his fifth 3-pointer with 7:01 to play on Saturday afternoon to get Johnson Central within two points of Raceland.
The margin stayed at one possession for more than four minutes. The Rams could register no more than one Jacob Gauze free throw, while the Golden Eagles got nothing.
Both teams’ coaches did see a positive, despite struggling to score, in finding out how to stay in it anyway.
“That’s what we pride ourselves on, is being gritty, being tough and getting stops defensively,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “If you don’t score four or five (straight) possessions, that’s not good offense, but if you don’t let the other team score, it doesn’t hurt you.”
Concurred Johnson Central bench boss Tommy McKenzie: “If you’re not making shots or you can’t do anything offensively, you’ve gotta figure out some sort of way to give yourself a shot. It says something about kids who, when they’re not scoring, they’ll still guard; they’ll still rebound.
“We just gotta find a way to score the ball,” McKenzie added. “That’s obvious.”
Raceland finally did, breaking loose on Jonah Arnett’s steal, transition layup and-1 to touch off a 13-6 charge to the finish line and a 69-59 Rams win in the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
Christian Large scored 22 points to lead four Raceland (3-2) starters in double figures.
All but two of those points came in the first half. The rest of the Rams benefited from the effort Johnson Central exerted to take Large away after intermission, Bryan said.
“They went from 2-3 to 1-3-1 to a 1-2-2,” Bryan said of the Golden Eagles, “so it was our point guards recognizing what they were in, getting our guys in the right spots and just making plays.”
Arnett scored 15 points, Gauze dropped in 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Connor Thacker produced 12 points for Raceland.
Thacker’s trey on the first possession of the fourth quarter stretched the Rams’ lead to eight points. Hopkins quickly drained two triples in a span of 32 seconds to get the Golden Eagles back in it, but once Raceland got on its run, Johnson Central never got back closer than four points.
McKenzie credited the Rams’ “organized” effort with making life difficult on the Golden Eagles.
“They make you do things that you’re not comfortable doing,” he said. “They make you guard, handle screens, be disciplined and efficient offensively, and if you’re not those things, then you get exploited by a team like this.”
Hopkins’s 20 points off the bench led Johnson Central (1-2). Ryan Rose scored 13 points and cleared 12 rebounds, Austin Slone chipped in 11 points and David Fink totaled 10.
Johnson Central was playing in its third Roundball and first since 2014, while Raceland participated for the first time in the annual event, which was played for the 11th time.
The Rams closed the first half on a 10-0 run in the last 65 seconds of the second quarter, taking the lead on an Arnett 3, and led from that point forward.
“It’s where we want this program to be, is where we get invitations to big-time days like this,” Bryan said. “Our kids understood that, and I think they really understood the energy needed to play to come away with the win versus a really solid Johnson Central team.”
J. CENTRAL 15 15 17 12 – 59
RACELAND 16 20 16 17 – 69
Johnson Central (59) – Slone 11, Fink 10, Grimm 3, R. Rose 13, Hopkins 20, K. Rose 2, Lawson, Staniford, Conley. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Hopkins 6, Slone 2, Fink, R. Rose). FT: 3-10. Fouls: 16.
Raceland (69) – Large 22, Arnett 15, Thacker 12, Gauze 13, Waller 4, Newman 3, Topping, Farrow, Jackson. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Large 3, Thacker 2, Arnett). FT: 13-18. Fouls: 13.
(606) 326-2658 |