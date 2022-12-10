SUMMIT When the Pikeville and Russell girls basketball teams made the docket for the Boyd County Roundball Classic, it set up a matchup of all-state honorees in the Panthers’ Trinity Rowe and the Red Devils’ Shaelyn Steele.
However, that scenario fell through as Rowe was unable to play due to an illness.
Steele played for much of the first half before being ejected in the final minute of the second quarter due to an altercation with a Pikeville player.
Despite the absences of both team’s stars, the game still ended being one to remember with Pikeville prevailing, 55-53.
Without Rowe, the Panthers needed others to step up to fill her void.
“This is the first time in four years that we’ve played without her,” Pikeville coach Kristy Orem said. “It’s hard … At the time this morning when we found out she wasn’t feeling well, it was like, OK, somebody is just going to have to step up and it’ll be good for our team.”
Russell was able to rattle the Panthers early on without Rowe, jumping out to an 8-0 advantage to start the game.
Orem signaled for a timeout to regroup her team.
“All of a sudden it was like, OK, we figured out she’s not going to show up and we’re going to have to do this,” Orem said. “From that point on, I thought they did a better job as far as communicating.”
While Pikeville was able to get going as the opening period transpired, the Red Devils took a 22-15 lead into the second.
Gabby Oborne hit a left corner 3 just before the buzzer in the first to extend Russell’s lead.
In the second quarter, Steele got hot for her team. Despite only playing in the first half, Steele still finished with a team-high 13 points.
After one half of play, it was 33-28 Russell.
Without Steele in the second half due to the ejection, the Red Devils were forced to make adjustments but still continued to fight.
“In the second half without Shaelyn I thought my kids battled and we were able to come back from six down and tie it, and honestly we had a possession where we could have won the game,” Layne said. “It definitely hurt us size-wise without her athleticism in there, but I really thought that we battled and I thought we did overall a pretty good job in the 2-3 zone.”
Pikeville took a 35-33 lead with 5:35 left in the third, its first of the game, after baskets from Jenna Sparks and Leighan Jackson.
Sparks and Jackson were among the six different scorers for the Panthers in the game.
“We don’t need one person to come out and do all the things that Trinity does, we need everybody to do just a little bit, and I thought they did that,” Orem said.
Russell was held scoreless until the 3:18 mark of the third when Josie Atkins hit two free throws. The Panthers outscored the Devils 15-6 to take a 43-39 lead into the fourth.
Atkins was key down the stretch for Russell. Her and-1 basket with 2:47 left pulled the Red Devils to within four.
“I was really proud of Josie,” Layne said. “I thought Josie had a heck of a game.”
From that point, both teams missed some crucial free throws.
With 37.8 seconds left and a two-point lead, Pikeville missed two foul shots to keep Russell’s hopes alive.
The Red Devils tied the score at 53 on a Kennedy Darnell layup on the possession following the missed free throws with 19.7 seconds to go.
Russell then made a defensive stop and got the possession back after a jump ball was called. The Red Devils’ potential go-ahead shot was missed, and the Panthers got a layup with 2.2 seconds remaining from Kyera Thornsbury to pull ahead 55-53.
“That’s just who Kyera is, she gets to the rim,” Orem said. “She missed some earlier and so I choose to focus on the fact that she was confident enough to go back and go after it again.
“That makes me happy that she went right back after it.”
Thornsbury finished with 15 points.
Out of a timeout, the Red Devils got a good look to try and win the game.
Russell inbounded to Hannah Sanders, who promptly dished it off to Darnell for a right-wing 3.
However, her shot was wide to the left and missed to give Pikeville the victory.
“She wanted a two, but I thought she was kind of open for the 3 too, but you know it was a good look and the ball went long,” Layne said. “Kudos to (Pikeville), they were able to hit the shot and there wasn’t much time left.”
Despite the loss, Layne has noticed a characteristic about her team that she likes.
“We’re resilient,” Layne said. “I think each game that we get better and we get used to playing with each other.
“I’m hoping that our offense continues to progress and I just think in the end with our defense it will allow us to be a tough out.”
PIKEVILLE 15 13 15 12 — 55
RUSSELL 22 11 6 14 — 53
Pikeville (55) — Whited 17, Thornsbury 15, Jackson 7, Theiss 6, Sparks 6, Alvin 4. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Whited 3, Thornsbury 1, Jackson 1, Alvin 1) FT: 9-14. Fouls: 15.
Russell (53) — Steele 13, Quinn 11, Atkins 10, Sanders 6, Darnell 5, Fitzpatrick 5, Oborne 3. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Steele 2, Sanders 2, Quinn 1, Oborne 1) FT: 11-16. Fouls: 15.