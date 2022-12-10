SUMMIT The final boys matchup of the Boyd County Roundball Classic had the feel of a postseason game.
Boyd County and Pikeville battled back and forth for 28 minutes and then Lion freshman Jacob Spurlock caught fire from the perimeter. In the final five minutes, Spurlock drained four treys en route to 14 points in the quarter to lead the Lions to an impressive 79-69 win over the 15th Region power Panthers Saturday night.
“It had the flavor of a regional or state tournament type game. I am just so thankful our two programs have continued to play every year,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “They are very good year-in and year-out. It is good for our kids to see what it is like to play a team like Pikeville. I am really proud of our kids tonight. They followed our game plan, guarded it well, and I couldn’t be more pleased with their effort.”
The Lions (4-0) jumped out to a quick 17-10 lead after one quarter. Jason Ellis and Griffin Taylor each tallied a half-dozen points in the opening stanza. Ellis scored the last buckets to push the lead to seven points heading into the second quarter.
Pikeville’s Josh Hughes caught fire for the Panthers in quarter number two. Boyd County held a 20-15 lead with 5:25 left in the half when Hughes drained a 3 to cut the lead to two at 20-18.
In the next three minutes, Howard hit his next four 3-point attempts to give the Panthers a 32-28 lead with 2:49 to play in the opening half.
A Rylee Samons bucket to end the half gave the Panthers a 36-35 at the intermission.
“I felt like we struggled early on,” Pikeville coach Elisha Justice said. “We were standing on offense. We just have to hit guys when they are open. We missed our bigs a few times in the post. We are a ways off from where we need to be. As you can see, we have capable scorers all over the floor. These kids will work hard and get us where we need to be.”
Point guard Heath Jarrell took over the scoring load in the third quarter for the Panthers, notching 11 of his 13 points, with six coming from the free-throw stripe. The Lions forged ahead 52-49 heading into the fourth quarter behind the steady play of Ellis in the paint and the perimeter shooting of Spurlock.
Panthers All-State candidate Samons began to assert himself to start the final stanza. His two free throws drew his team to within 60-57 with 5:40 to play.
The Lions went on a decisive 19-9 to end the game behind the aforementioned four treys from Spurlock and four points from fellow guard Cole Hicks. A highlight-reel dunk by Samons wasn’t enough as the home team prevailed 79-69.
Anderson had high praise for his Lions.
“It is really good to have solid pieces on your team,” he said. “Jason Ellis is very underrated for what he does. He set the tone from the start. He practices with the same passion as he shows in the games. I really love his leadership.
“Rhett (Holbrook) did a tremendous job on Samons. Cole Hicks has been solid for us so far this season. One guy under the radar for us is Griffin Taylor. He doesn’t turn the ball over, he makes free throws and keeps getting better defensively.”
Justice was impressed with Boyd County as well.
“They are a tough team to match up with,” Justice said. “Ellis plays so tough around the rim and they surround him with shooters. Spurlock is as dangerous as any shooter around if you lose him. He shot the lights out on us tonight.”
Spurlock led the Lions with a game-high 29 points that included eight 3-pointers. Ellis scored 19, along with a team-high 10 rebounds. Griffin and Hicks chipped in with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Pikeville (1-1) was led by Samons with 19 points. Hughes added 15 on five treys, while Jarrell had 13 and Eli Johnson added 11 in the loss.
The place to be for area basketball fans on Tuesday will be in Summit as the Lions will take on district rival Ashland.
“I don’t think there is any doubt the game will be intense,” Anderson said. “We hope to get a day of rest (Sunday) and a good day of prep Monday. I think it will be wired up in here Tuesday night.”
PIKEVILLE 10 26 13 20 69
BOYD CO. 17 18 15 27 79
Pikeville (69)—Samons 19, Hughes 15, Jarrell 13, Johnson 11, Fitzer 8, Onkst 3. 3-pointers: 9 (Hughes 5, Samons 2, Jarrell 1, Johnson 1). FT: 12-21. Fouls: 17.
Boyd Co. (79)—Spurlock 29, Ellis 19, Taylor 13, Hicks 11, Martin 5, Holbrook 2. 3-pointers: 11 (Spurlock 8, Hicks 1, Martin 1, Taylor 1). FT: 8-14. Fouls: 14.