SUMMIT Boyd County blitzed St. Albans out of the gate Saturday night in the final game of the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
After a 13-0 run to open the game, Boyd County struggled to put the game out of reach and in the opening minute of the second half, the Lions found themselves in a dogfight after the Red Dragons cut the deficit to five. But the Lions prevailed behind a Jasmine Jordan double-double to defeat St. Albans, 67-50, at Boyd County Middle School.
“The problem with that is sometimes its fool’s gold and you think it comes so easy that you kind of lose focus,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said of the quick start. “I think that is what happened to us. They are not a bad team. They are solid and made some shots and we knew they had a few shooters out there and they are athletic as all get out. I thought we got a little stagnant there late, but hey, it's been a long weekend.”
Emilee Neese drained a triple to open the contest and Sophia Stevens followed with back-to-back triples and a 9-0 edge less than 90 seconds in.
“Sophie Stevens steps out there and hits those two 3s right off the bat and (the St. Albans coach) was like, she’s not on the scouting report,” Fraley said. “She’s so solid and plays such solid defense.”
It was Stevens’s only two shot attempts, but Neese was just heating up after connecting on three 3s and netting 13 of her 16 points before the break.
“I could tell because she was looking at me like, what are you going to run for me?” Fraley said of Neese. “We ran something and she stroked it. I can just tell. I look in that kid’s eyes and I can tell when she has it going on. She gave me that look and I was like, OK, we are going to run something for you, and she drained about a 25-footer over there.”
As hot as Neese was in the first half, Jordan was as well in the second after dropping 26 points and 15 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.
“I tell her, that should be her stat line every night,” Fraley said of Jordan. “If you don’t get the ball, go rebound it. When she does that, she’s hard to stop in there and she’s just now tapping her potential.”
Taylor Bartrum added 11 for the Lions while grabbing nine rebounds. Boyd County (2-1) outrebounded St. Albans 42-34. Nunu Pannell paced the Red Dragons with 16 points off the bench as they suffered their first loss in six outings.
ST. ALBANS 8 14 12 16 – 50
BOYD CO. 17 12 17 21 – 67
St. Albans (50) – Johnson 8, Nu. Pannell 16, Binion 11, Montgomery 6, Vance, Ni. Pannell, Elzy 6, Lane-Sturgill 3, Riggan, Reed. 3-Pt. FG: 5(Binion 3, Johnson, Lane-Sturgill). FT: 11-27. Fouls: 22.
Boyd County (67) – J. Ray 3, Bartrum 11, S. Stevens 6, Opell 5, Jordan 26, Neese 16, Moore, Hamilton, Stephens, A. Ray, M. Stevens. 3-Pt. FG: 5(Neese 3, S. Stevens 2). FT: 16-30. Fouls: 23.