SUMMIT Ashland’s Rheyce Deboard got loose three times to score on the drive in the first quarter on Saturday.
Zander Carter also produced a couple of scores, and Deboard found Nate Freize loitering under the bucket for a tally with 10 seconds to go in the first quarter to lift the Tomcats within a point of George Rogers Clark through the first frame.
Josh Cook and the Cardinals had seen enough.
“We just wanted to make sure that it was difficult decisions and stay in front and not let them shoot open 3s,” Clark’s coach said. “At least make it where they were jammed and they had to make a contested decision, was our hope.”
It came true in the second quarter. The Cardinals scored the first 15 points of the period to blow open a 70-57 victory in the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
Deboard converted his first three two-pointers, but Clark shut the Tomcats’ dynamic point guard out from the field from a baseline drive at the 2:17 mark of the first quarter until a jumper with 5:36 remaining in the fourth.
“They did a good job of containing Rheyce off of ball screens,” Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “I think early on, Rheyce was able to bend a high ball screen and got down the lane and scored, and it seemed like after that, they did a good job of icing him and bottling him up off those ball screens.”
The Cardinals also worked to take away the sharpshooting of Tucker Conway, Bonner said, and were long enough in the interior to keep Ashland from getting much going toward the rim after Deboard’s early flurry.
Clark had no such problem. Trent Edwards, Jerone Morton and Sam Parrish each recorded one or more impressive dunks for the defending state champion Cardinals (4-0).
Consistently playing above the rim, Edwards scored 22 points, Parrish netted 19 and Morton, a Morehead State signee, dropped in 18.
Clark was able to get out and run early and often during a 33-9 surge stretching from Tyleik Maxwell’s bucket to begin the second quarter until Parrish’s tally in transition to boost the Cardinals lead to 25 points with 2:37 to play in the third frame.
“We’re way better in transition,” said Cook, who coached Lawrence County from 2012-14. “That just comes down to defensive position and rebounding. That’s something that we’re still working on – everybody on the floor has to rebound at all times. When we do that, it gives us a chance to run the floor.”
For its part, Ashland saw something to work on in transition defense, Bonner said.
“We gotta do a better job of locating guys and stopping the ball sooner to stop that downhill charge in transition,” Bonner said.
“But I’ll also say, it’s pretty hard to stop Jerone Morton in transition,” Bonner added, laughing.
Ashland fell down by 25 points for a second time in the fourth quarter, after Clark’s Reshaun Hampton drained a 3 with 5:18 remaining, but the Tomcats closed on a 20-8 burst to make it respectable.
“We’re gonna fight for four quarters, and that’s something that I don’t ever concern myself with with this group because they want to win,” Bonner said. “And they know that they’re gonna have to fight and grind through possessions as the year progresses if they want to win those close ball games.”
Carter scored 21 points and Deboard dropped in 13 for Ashland (2-2), which is now 3-4 all-time in the Roundball. Clark played in it for the first time.
The Cardinals have won five of the last six meetings with the Tomcats and 14 of the last 19.
Even if an enticing matchup on paper between the state titleholders and the four-times-and-counting defending 16th Region Tournament champions didn’t develop, the experience can benefit Ashland, its coach said.
“Our schedule in the month of December is a gauntlet,” Bonner said, “so we’re gonna have to stay positive as a team and stay positive in the locker room and just grind every day.”
GRC 14 17 20 19 – 70
ASHLAND 13 5 14 25 – 57
George Rogers Clark (70) – Morton 18, Maxwell 6, Edwards 22, Parrish 19, Hampton 5, Gaines, Craig, McAlpin, Guerrant, Taylor. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Hampton). FT: 3-6. Fouls: 7.
Ashland (57) – Deboard 13, T. Davis 7, Conway 3, Carter 21, Adkins 2, Freize 2, Mayor 5, Lalonde 2, Jennings 2, C. Davis, Clarke, Messer, Lyons. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Carter 2, Deboard, T. Davis, Conway, Mayor). FT: 7-7. Fouls: 9.
(606) 326-2658 |