RUSSELL Becca Chaney's pre-race advice was succinct.
“Watch your footing,” Boyd County's cross country coach said.
The Lions were the toughest mudders because they easily conquered a rain-soaked course and defended their boys and girls team titles at Tuesday's KYOTCCA meet at Russell High School.
Boyd County's boys had the easier time — five runners in the top nine to take a 20-56 win over Russell. The girls weren't far behind — five of the first 11 on the way to 27-58 victory over Russell.
There wasn't a lot of suspense for individual wins, either.
Boyd County senior J.B. Terrill won the boys race by some 19 seconds over Portsmouth's Charlie Putnam. The Lions' Sophia Newsome had an easier time in the girls race — a nearly 53-second margin over teammate Sami Govey.
“They're my leaders,” Chaney said of Terrill and Newsome. “And obviously they are very good leaders. They take care of their teammates.”
Following Newsome (19, minutes, 6.5 seconds) and Govey (19:59.3), Lexie Sworski (seventh place, 21:36.1), Emily Harrington (ninth, 22:08.9) and Olivia Phillips (11th, 22:21.6).
Newsome's second-place finish (18:55.11) in last Saturday's Boyd County Invitational was a school record. She wasn't upset about Tuesday's result – not when she could splash through every puddle on the course.
“Even at practices, I tend to run through all the puddles,” Newsome said. “It's kind of a little thing I do. It's weird.”
Govey was equally overjoyed. “I stayed around the people that I was supposed to stay around, and I also PR-ed,” she said.
Gunning For It
Terrill, Putnam and Russell's Davis Brown (who finished third) were a pack of three early. Then, Putnam fell.
“I had a lot of motivation at the start of the race,” Putnam said. “When I fell and I twisted my ankle, I lost a few seconds to first place … I tried my best to keep up with (Terrill) for quite a while. Eventually, my ankle started to kick in, and I couldn't.”
Tuesday's win was Terrill's second this season. Following him were Gavin Brock (fourth place in 17:16.2), Mason Newsome (fifth, 17:18.5), Spencer Elswick (seventh, 17:47.2) and Adam Sworski (ninth, 17:56.4).
As Terrill neared the finish line, he heard people yelling that a sub-16 minute time was possible. He found another speed and gleefully raised his left fist as he finished in 15:58.4 seconds.
“I heard it, and then I saw it on the clock,” Terrill said. “I was gunning for it.”
Ashland Runner Hope-ful
Ashland senior Hope Harris placed third in in the girls race in 20.34.2. She gave up softball for running when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
“This is my first year running cross country, and I've loved it so far,” Harris said. “I ran track in the spring. I was excited. Everybody told me I would love this even more, and I have.
“I think it's good that I didn't start (running) until late … I'm not burnt out on the sport yet.”
Harris and her teammates like to have fun together away from the track. After Monday's practice, they tried to dress like Ashland coach Chris Bruner — complete with black calf-length socks, long shorts, t-shirt and baseball cap.
“But we forgot the sunglasses,” Harris said.
A couple seconds later, Bruner chimed in.
“You forgot the sunglasses and the bald spot,” he said.
2021 KYOTCCA Meet
Russell High School
Girls
Team scores
1. Boyd County 27; 2. Russell 58; 3. Ashland 61; 4. Fairland 97.
Top 15 individuals
1. Sophia Newsome (Boyd Co.), 18:06.5; 2. Sami Govey (Boyd Co.), 19:59.3; 3. Hope Harris (Ashland), 20:34.2; 4. Riley Brown (East Carter), 20:56.5; 5. Reece Barnitz (Fairland), 21:29.5; 6. Raegan Osborn (Russell), 21.34.0; 7. Lexie Sworski (Boyd Co.), 21:36.1; 8. Aubree Hay (Ashland), 21:50.5; 9. Emily Harrington (Boyd Co.), 22:08.9; 10. Courtney Fitzpatrick (Russell), 22:13.0; 11. Olivia Phillips (Boyd Co.), 22:21.6; 12. Taylor Crawford (Boyd Co.), 22:50.8; 13. Ryann Brown (East Carter), 23:04.5; 14. Madison Clagg (Gallia Academy), 23:10.7; 15. Alexis Russell (Boyd Co.), 23:13.7.
Boys
Team scores
1. Boyd County 20; 2. Russell 56; 3. Ashland 67; 4. East Carter 111; Gallia Academy 120.
Top 15 individuals
1. J.B. Terrill (Boyd Co.), 15:58.4; 2. Charlie Putnam (Portsmouth), 16:17.3; 3. Davis Brown (Russell), 16:50.9; 4. Gavin Brock (Boyd Co.), 17:16.2; 5. Mason Newsome (Boyd Co.), 17:18.5; 6. Brody Buchanan (Fairland), 17:27.5; 7. Spencer Elswick (Boyd Co.), 17:47.2; 8. Tre Troxler (Ashland), 17:47.2; 9. Adam Sworski (Boyd Co.), 17:56.4; 10. Nate Sabotchick (Russell), 18:07.3; 11. Luke Pridemore (Russell), 18:07.6; 12. Cody Brown (Greenup Co.), 18:28.3; 13. Grant Chaffin (Boyd Co.), 18:33.9; 14. Chandler Boyle (Ashland), 18:34.2; 15. Waylon Smith (Boyd Co.), 19:01.6.