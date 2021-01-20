LOUISA Boyd County has toiled through a difficult part of its schedule early in the season.
A steady competitor in the 16th Region, the Lions have left their mark on the 15th Region, as well.
Boyd County navigated the southern stretch of U.S. 23 once again on Tuesday night and had to battle its way through a bruising contest with Lawrence County. The Lions made enough plays in the fourth quarter to emerge the victor with a 76-67 win in Louisa.
“Every time we have come up U.S. 23 or 52, it’s become a regional flavor,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said of the atmosphere. “At Johnson Central, then Belfry and now here (at Lawrence County), it’s been physical toughness and it’s possession by possession. If you get a transition bucket, you feel blessed. It comes down to free throws and the little things.
“It’s been really good for us,” he added. “I’ve teased the guys that we’ve had just as many 15th Region games as 16th Region. We should qualify for their region tournament, as well.”
Anderson also feels playing and getting tested early is a blessing, especially given the unpredictable nature of scheduling and competing during a pandemic.
The Lions are playing seven of their first eight games on the road. Getting the chance to play in those environments against good teams will be beneficial in the months ahead.
“It’s by divine design,” Anderson said. “It’s happening for a reason so let’s take advantage of it. We continue to get better because we have played in tough games that have challenged us.”
Boyd County takes pride in the heat it can apply on the defensive end. Rheyce Deboard supplied plenty of warmth on the offensive side of the floor in the final quarter.
The junior canned six buckets from beyond the arc, three in the fourth frame. Austin Gibbs patrolled the paint and scored 10 of his team’s first 16 points.
“He was same way at Belfry (on Saturday),” Anderson said of Gibbs. “He is just a good physical presence. He understands space in there. He is doing a lot better job of finishing off the offensive boards. … You can’t fault his effort and his passion. He never gets out of his role. He took one 3 the other night and shot it over the rim. I looked at him and he said, “No more.’”
The scrappy Bulldogs started the game as the aggressor and drove the ball to the basket. It opened up shots from the perimeter. Cody Maynard and Baden Gillespie nailed consecutive triples to stake Lawrence County to a 21-14 lead.
“We knew that Boyd County was a very good team,” Lawrence County coach Chandler Thompson said. “They are very well-coached and disciplined. They are long and athletic. They just keep coming with kids. It seems like when one gets tired, they can bring another one in just like him.”
“I was super proud of our team tonight,” he continued. “Coming into this game, I asked them to battle, fight and let the scoreboard take care of itself. We did that. We came up a little short but that is the game of basketball. We got better tonight and that is something we can build on.”
The Lawrence County advantage midway through the second quarter prompted a mass substitution by Anderson.
A 10-0 run followed to give the Lions the lead for good. Gibbs started the spurt with a putback and a layup. Dawson Meade added his own stick back and splashed a 3-pointer.
“It’s good for us because it has been someone different every night,” Anderson said. “It builds confidence. I feel like we have 10 guys that I really trust. I was proud of them tonight. We subbed those four in and got more energy. We got a couple more transition buckets.”
Deboard scored a team-high 22 points and Gibbs tallied 16 in the physical contest. Carson Webb was in double figures with 11 points. Meade contributed nine.
Both offenses started to sizzle in the second half. The Bulldogs kept fighting back but Boyd County had the necessary response to calm the rally.
The Lions increased the margin again, scoring 11 of the first 15 points in the third stanza. Deboard began his 3 spree during the stretch and Brad Newsome outran defenders for a bucket after a Bulldogs turnover.
Lawrence County (3-2) cut the deficit to two points twice to begin the fourth quarter. Deboard swished a pair from downtown and Boyd County (5-2) made the free throws to seal the victory.
Cody Maynard led all scorers with 29 points for the Bulldogs. Trenton Adkins added 14 points and Will Lafferty and Baden Gillespie each recorded nine.
Lawrence County boasts a talented starting five. Four players entering Tuesday’s game averaging double figures. Thompson said they are a cohesive unit.
“I feel that with each game we have seen a little progress,” Thompson said. “They are unselfish kids. They are great teammates. They are fun to coach and are very respectful. It makes it fun to be around players like that. They can all score the ball and they feed off each other.”
BOYD CO. 12 16 23 25 - 76
LAWRENCE CO. 11 13 22 21 - 67
Boyd County (76) — Ellis 6, Webb 11, McNeil 3, Gibbs 16, Deboard, Walter 2, Meade 9, Hicks, Cumpton 2, Newsome 5, Blevins. 3-point FGs: 7 (Webb, Deboard 6) FT: 12-19. PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
Lawrence County (67)—Lafferty 9, K. Gillespie 4, Adkins, 14, Maynard 29, B. Gillespie 9, Holt 2. 3-point FGs: 6 (Adkins, Maynard 4, B. Gillespie) PF: 16. Fouled out: K. Gillespie. Turnovers: 7.