GRAYSON Boyd County's boys basketball team was one starter short on Tuesday.
It didn't cost the Lions – they left East Carter with a 60-50 win.
Boyd County finishes the regular season at 13-8 and hosts Fairview in the 64th District tournament at 8 p.m. Monday. Lions coach Randy Anderson was grateful for a second straight win after a four-game losing streak.
“No. 1, East Carter's always going to play hard,” Anderson said. “It doesn't matter; I'd say if you played them in checkers, they're going to play hard.”
Brad Newsome and Rheyce Deboard led Boyd County with 13 and 12 points, respectively, but East Carter senior Treven Tussey was the scoring star – 20 points, with 16 coming in the second half.
Tussey had no idea he'd scored so much.
“I'm really just proud of our team because I did score,” Tussey said. “The ball's got to get to me somehow … I didn't bring it back by myself.”
East Carter (5-4) coach Brandon Baker said Tussey, who averaged a team-high 14.6 points a game going into Tuesday, has been playing that well over the last three weeks. What Baker doesn't understand: why more people don't notice.
“I think he deserves to get the respect that he's earned,” Baker said. “He's not settled for bad shots; he's played through some stuff and got the shot he wanted.”
Boyd County senior Austin Gibbs missed the game with a sprained right ankle before Saturday's game against Russell. Fellow senior Graden McNeil took Gibbs's place.
“I'm hoping to be back before district,” Gibbs said before the game. “I tweaked it during warmups. I hate it, but it's for a reason. (McNeil) knows what to do; I trust Graden.”
And rightly so – McNeil grabbed three rebounds and scored two points in about a minute of the first quarter.
Being Gibbs-less didn't seem to matter much the rest of the first half, either – not when Deboard scored seven points in less than points less than four minutes into the second quarter, and absolutely not because Newsome added five.
A pair of Connor Goodman free throws helped the Raiders close to within 11-8 late in the first quarter – which was just in time for Boyd County's Austin Cumpton and J.B. Walter to lead an 8-5 streak.
Newsome and Deboard weren't omnipresent, but East Carter constantly encountered them in the second quarter.
The shots: Deboard's 3-pointer from the right wing 14 seconds and a 2 less than two minutes later, two Newsome free throws, and Newsome's runout layup with an and-1 to top it.
That's 10 points in less than three minutes. It gave Boyd County a 29-16 lead.
The Raiders closed to 32-25 with 53.8 seconds before intermission when Evan and Connor Goodman combined for five points. Jason Ellis and Deboard finished with a layup and 1-and-1, respectively.
You might have thought the Lions were on the way to a mercy-rule win when they took a 49-29 lead midway through the third quarter. There was ample evidence to reach such a conclusion: Dawson Meade's layup and tip-in, Deboard's 3, Carson Webb's layup and Newsome's layup led a 13-4 string.
“We just gave up too many rebounds,” Baker said. “We just weren't getting after the ball hard enough, good enough.”
You would also have been misguided – the Raiders countered with a 15-0 run.
There was Connor Goodman's bucket and Evan Goodman's 3 over the final 1:13 of the third stanza. Boyd County was Tussey-fied early in the fourth quarter – seven points in two minutes.
The result, Boyd County led by just 51-46 with six minutes remaining. Worse, the Lions scored nary a point for over four minutes.
Boyd County nevertheless had the last run – a 9-4 streak the rest of the way. Newsome hit two free throws, Ellis knocked down a 5-footer, Newsome converted a steal into a layup, McNeil added a free throw and Webb finished with a 1-and-1.
“We just started playing sloppy,” Newsome said. “We had a 20-point lead at one point; we kind of stopped playing hard.”
BOYD CO. 19 17 15 9 — 60
E. CARTER 13 12 14 11 — 50
Boyd Co. (60) — Meade 6 , Webb 5, Newsome 13, Deboard 12, McNeil 3, Walter 8, Ellis 6, Cumpton 5, Hicks 2. 3-Pt. FG: x (names). FT: 14-19. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
East Carter (50) — C. Goodman 14, E. Goodman 10, Hall 2, Tussey 20, Cline 4. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (E. Goodman 2, Tussey 2, C. Goodman). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.