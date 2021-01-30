SUMMIT Kentucky basketball teams did not get the experience of playing a state tournament game last season.
The fortunate attendees inside Boyd County Middle School got a taste of that atmosphere in a matinee matchup of two top-10 teams on Saturday afternoon.
A back-and-forth contest in the second half ended the same way. Boyd County and Bethlehem each made a flurry of buckets in the final seconds.
The two teams traded the lead with a combined four baskets during a 20-second span, but Hannah Roberts muscled her way to two points with seven ticks remaining. It provided the Lady Lions with the winning margin in a 66-65 comeback win.
“I told them that I wanted to see us with adversity,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “We haven’t really faced adversity. At Pikeville the other night, we never got behind. This is why we scheduled this game. We wanted to see how we would respond. We responded well.”
The Banshees opened the game with a scoring spree, hitting five 3s in the opening quarter to stake the team to a 25-14 lead. Boyd County grabbed its first lead since the opening minutes when Harley Paynter splashed a triple near the end of the third quarter. It gave the Lady Lions a 44-42 advantage.
“They shot the ball really well,” Fraley said. “We knew that they could shoot it, but they didn’t miss (early). They built the lead there. We switched up our defense a little bit and we quit giving them wide-open looks. We made them work a little bit and when that happened, we were able to get loose on the other end and knocked down some shots.”
“Hannah, Audrey (Biggs) and Harley did the bulk of the scoring, but Isabella Caldwell also hit a big basket,” he added. “Bailey Rucker just played her tail off. She made some nice passes. The kids responded to everything we asked them to do.”
Biggs collected eight of her 18 points in the final quarter. The freshman said the team never panicked after falling behind early and increased their level of play in the second half.
“We came out after that first half and we were like, we’re down 10 but we got this,” Biggs said. “We had another half. We played a team game and Boyd County basketball. We moved the ball. and everyone rebounded. Our defense got better. It was a great team win.”
Roberts and Rucker connected from behind the arc to open the third quarter and started the Lady Lions run. Bethlehem’s Ella Thompson left the game after picking up her fourth foul a few minutes later.
Boyd County scored nine of the next eleven points that culminated with the Paynter trey. Caldwell hit from downtown, but Emma Filiatreau ended the third frame with a layup and the Banshees had a two-point lead heading into the fourth.
“Ella Thompson is a big part of our team,” Bethlehem’s coach Jason Clark said referencing her foul trouble. “You have to give (Boyd County) credit. They are a good basketball team. We knew that coming up here.”
The game was tied twice early in the final stanza before No. 9 Boyd County put some distance on its opponent. Roberts recorded an easy bucket off a Laney Whitmore dish. Paynter hit again from long range. After Rucker made the Lady Lions eighth straight free throw down the stretch, Boyd County held a 62-57 lead with 1:11 remaining in the game.
The Lady Lions have plenty of experience with a recurring tough schedule and recent postseason success. Senior newcomers, Whitmore and Roberts, have been major contributors already this season.
“She’s my coach on the floor,” Fraley said of Whitmore. “She came over and said coach, ‘We can run this play. It will work.’ I have so much confidence in her. I just said run it. A couple of those plays that we ran late where we got open looks, it was her call.”
“They have come in and it’s meant everything,” Biggs added about her new teammates. “It’s what we needed. They have fit in perfect. I am best friends with both of them. They were the missing pieces that we needed for a state championship team.”
Xaviara Smalley came off the bench to score 13 points. She recorded consecutive baskets to give No. 2 Bethlehem the lead back. Carlie Thurmond’s driving layup gave the Banshee the advantage for a final time at 65-64 with 14 seconds left.
“We have confidence in all our kids,” Clark said. “We work hard every day. I keep telling the kids all the time that you never know when it’s going to be your turn to hit the big shot in a big game.”
“The kids are resilient,” he continued. “Most teams, when (Boyd County) got up five points, would have folded up the tent and went home. It just shows you how resilient our team is. They never give up.”
Filiatreau had a double-double by halftime and finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Amelia Hodges drained four 3-pointers and amassed 14 points for Bethlehem (10-1).
Boyd County countered with pivotal baskets of its own in the final moments. Biggs calmly drained a wing jumper and Roberts found enough space on the block to record the winning points.
“I trust these kids and they know how to play,” Fraley said. “There were several times during that flurry at the end where I thought about calling a timeout. I was like, no. Let’s roll with it. They got it down the floor and Audrey hits a big shot.”
Roberts netted a game-high 19 points. Paynter tallied 14 points.
Biggs knows there are big games remaining on the schedule, but Saturday’s victory helps reaffirm that Boyd County (7-0) can win again on the big stage in April.
“It’s a game that gives us the confidence,” Biggs said, “that we can win the state championship this year.”
BETHLEHEM FG FT REB TP
Hodges 5-19 0-0 4 14
Thompson 3-8 1-1 5 7
Thurmond 3-11 2-4 1 8
Spalding 2-6 0-2 4 5
Filiatreau 6-11 1-3 14 15
Smalley 4-4 5-6 3 13
Miles 0-0 0-0 0 0
Young 0-0 0-0 0 0
Bishop 1-1 0-0 1 3
Team 3
TOTAL 24-60 9-16 35 65
FG Pct: 40.0. FT Pct: 56.3. 3-point FGs: 8-22 (Hodges 4-13, Thompson 0-1, Thurmond 0-2, Spalding 1-2, Filiatreau 2-3, Bishop 1-1) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Whitmore 2-3 0-0 2 5
Rucker 2-7 2-2 5 7
Paynter 5-14 1-3 6 14
Biggs 7-12 4-4 5 18
Roberts 6-10 6-6 10 19
Caldwell 1-5 0-0 2 3
Team 3
TOTAL 23-51 13-15 33 66
FG Pct: 45.1. FT Pct: 86.7. 3-point FGs: 7-19 (Whitmore 1-2, Rucker 1-2, Paynter 3-8, Roberts 1-2, Caldwell 1-5) PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
BETHLEHEM 25 12 12 16 — 65
BOYD CO. 14 13 20 19 — 66
Officials: Mikey Whisman, Dave Fields, Eddie Neel