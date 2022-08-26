CANNONSBURG Flat and fast was the common 5K course description Thursday night in the Early Season Showcase at Boyd County High School, with many racers setting personal records to start the 2022 cross country season.
Boyd County defended its home turf with a clean sweep of the boys and girls overall finishes, with Mason Newsome taking the boys top spot by nearly 50 seconds over Keghan Thompson of East Ridge. Newsome broke the tape at 16:48, some 48 seconds ahead of his closest finisher.
“I didn’t want to go out too hard because I wanted to stay up in front but not burn myself out,” Newsome said. “For about the first mile, I just stuck up there by my teammate and we just worked off each other. When I came out of the El Hasa side, I knew I had about 1,000 meters, so I just kicked it and went as hard as I could. I was trying to get under 17 minutes — which I did— so I was really happy about that.”
Newsome said familiarity of the course allowed him to plan his point of the attack on the field after laying back on the start.
“I’ve been running this course since I was in sixth grade, so I know the course pretty well,” Newsome said. “Knowing where all the mile markers were helped me know when I needed to go.”
Boyd County coach Becca Chaney said Newsome’s performance was poetry in motion.
“He’s been battling a little bit of a hip flexor thing and he had to take a couple days off with that, but he’s been killing our whole summer running,” Chaney said. “So, it was really shocking to me, but man, he looked beautiful and his strides looked great. I was really impressed with him.”
Augusta teammates Grayson Miller and Bryant Curtis finished third and fourth, separated by only three seconds.
“I started off pretty slow compared to what I normally do,” Miller said. “Knowing this course and it being flat, I knew I had time to quicken up and no hills. After the first mile, I started picking it up, trying to get a negative split, and started picking off people while trying to get back up there. It was a good race and my PR by about 10 seconds. Just happy.”
Curtis said he took a different approach to the race to ensure he had something left in the tank at the finish.
“I started a little bit slow because my last race I killed myself early,” he said. “I slowed up a little bit and paced myself until I came around about a mile and a half and then I started picking off people and it led to a strong finish.”
East Carter took silver in the team competition, with Russell earning a bronze finish.
The girls race saw one team nearly miss the event, then run away with two of the top three medals. Rowan County’s late arrival prevented the Vikings from completing a walk-through of the course, but it did not alter their ability to finish as twin sisters Autumn and Ariah Egleston placed first and third, respectively.
“We had seven buses leaving the school tonight,” Rowan County coach Michael Short said. “We’ve got a strong team right now, but they are a young team. That’s where we are at and it’s a nice place to be.”
Autumn Egleston blistered the field in her victory.
“I really just wanted to get under 20 (minutes),” she said. “My goal was a 19:30 but I got a 19:40-19:50. I’m pretty stoked though because this is a pretty good course because it was hot, then it was shaded and then hot. I’m pretty proud of my time.”
Short said Autumn creates competition among her teammates just by the way she approaches practice every day.
“She pushes the whole team,” Short said. “She’s such a solid key to all the other girls’ ability. The other girls complain about having to keep up with her, but it’s what has made them a better team. She just loves running.”
Boyd County sophomore Lexi Ramey placed second with a time of 21:09 in her first official race, which caught her off-guard when she learned about her final mark.
“When they said my first mile time, I was shocked because I didn’t think that I was going that fast,” Ramey said. “Hopefully my hip keeps getting better so I can keep getting better and faster.”
Ramey nipped Ariah Egleston at the line by two seconds in the junior’s first race back since an injury last season.
“She was out last year with injury and she was No. 5 at region,” Short said. “Tonight, she ran No. 2 and I think that’s huge for her.”
Ariah Egleston complimented the upgrades the racers saw on the course from last season.
“I like the changes they made to the course because it gives it a little more variety,” Ariah Egleston said. “I’ll speak for my team; we don’t like running laps around the cross-country course. Overall, I really enjoyed this course because they’ve changed so much about it. They’ve improved it and listened to the runners.”
Russell was second place and Rowan County took home bronze.
“It’s good to have a good start, but if some of our kids didn’t have a good start, it lets us know what to work on with them,” Chaney said of the teams’ finishes. “We haven’t incorporated our sprint training or our speed work yet, so for them to do as good as they did today, we are on the right track.
“It’s always a good course for their first race. It’s not challenging and the only thing about it is some places it gets a little soft and isn’t really fast. But it’s a good confidence-booster for their first race.”
Complete results can be found at kytrackxc.com.