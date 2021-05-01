CANNONSBURG Bod County could not keep Paintsville off the base pads at Addington Field on Saturday afternoon.-
Gunner Collins took care of that chore and cleared the bases with a power play during the Boyd County Derby Classic.
Collins smashed a towering grand slam to start the Tigers scoring and Jonah Porter produced a 5-for-5 day from his leadoff spot to lead Paintsville to a 13-5 win over the Lions.
“There is no one I’m happier for than him,” Paintsville coach Walt Crace said of Collins. “He’s been struggling, and he knows it. He works hard. He has been struggling all year, but he has been on base a lot. We are really excited to see that and maybe this is what brings him out of it.”
The Tigers have been on a roll since falling to Pikeville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic final. Paintsville had won 11 straight games before falling to Huntington, 11-7, in the final game of the day.
The club has averaged 10 runs an outing this year. The roster features eight players that has accumulated double-digit RBIs. Collins increased his season total to 18 after that blast.
“We have kind of changed some things we do offensively,” Crace said, “especially when we get two strikes. We just want to get the ball in play. It has helped a lot with our RBIs. When we got the bases loaded, we put the ball in play and tried to score some runs. They have brought into it and it’s worked out pretty good for us.”
Paintsville (17-3) loaded the bases in four separate innings. Every base was occupied by a Tiger after Porter beat out a bunt to the first-base bag in the third. Collins found his pitch and parked it over the left-field fence to score the Tigers first four runs. They would add another with a Boyd County error to take a 5-2 advantage.
Porter recorded a double and four singles. The sophomore also scored three times.
“Jonah has been excellent this year,” Crace said. “We put him in a tough spot at shortstop. He competed for that spot. He’s a little young, I don’t know if he is quite ready for that yet, but he has done a great job for us, in the field and offensively.”
Connor Fugate battled his way through the first three frames on the mound before allowing just one hit in his final two innings of work to collect the victory.
Crace said the sophomore is rounding into form after the hurler helped the Paintsville basketball team earn its first trip to the Sweet Sixteen since 2008.
“Connor has the potential to be really good and will probably be our No.1,” Crace said. “I haven’t had him very long and he got here late from basketball where he played in the state tournament. We are trying to get him some innings here and there. He did a great job today.”
The bases were juiced again in the Tigers’ half of the fourth inning. Paintsville increased its lead with a pair of runs on two wild pitches.
Eight of the first nine batters reached safely in the sixth stanza for the Tigers. AJ James, Ashton Adams and Porter each collected run-scoring singles. Cory Jefferson was plunked with a pitch with the bases loaded and Paintsville tallied another with an error to stretch the margin to 12-2.
“We are battling adversity,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. “We have a lot of guys out for various reasons. We have been struggling a little bit anyway. It showed up today. We’ve been expecting something like this to happen. It just happened all at once.”
Boyd County (13-4) dented the scoreboard first with two runs in the opening inning.
Peyton Jackson roped an RBI double into the left-center field gap to score Jacob Vanover. The Lions brought another to the plate with a wild pitch.
Alex Martin homered in Boyd County’s final at-bat. Jake Biggs supplied another run with a double in the seventh frame.
Gunnar Gerahart toted the rubber for his first varsity start and impressed his skipper.
“It was his first opportunity to pitch for the varsity team,” Conley said. “He has pitched a lot of JV for us. We are down on some numbers there. I think he did a pretty good job. We just got hurt by a few plays here and there. We wanted to get three innings out of him, and he just about got us that.”
Jacob Kelley was 2 of 3 at the plate for the Lions.
Collins, James and Zach Taylor each were 2 of 4 for the Tigers.
In the opening game of the day, Boyd County countered Huntington’s four-run first inning with three of its own in the home half.
The Highlanders eventually pulled away with six runs in the final two frames to secure a 13-3 win.
Luke Preston recorded two of the Lions’ six hits and Jacob Baker produced his team’s only RBI of the contest. Hyden Mattison had a double and knocked in two runs for Huntington, who won both its games on Saturday. Lucas Hall scored three runs.
PAINTSVILLE 005 205 1 — 13 14 3
BOYD CO. 200 001 2 — 5 10 3
Fugate, Ratliff (6) and Jefferson. Gerahart, Jackson (4), Baldridge (6), Newsome and Baker. W—Fugate. L—Gerahart. 2B—Porter (P), Jackson (BC), Kelley (BC), Biggs (BC), HR—Collins (P), Martin (BC).
HUNTINGTON 410 112 4 — 13 10 3
BOYD CO. 300 000 0 — 3 6 9
Williams, Doe (6) and Gaul. Biggs, McNeil (6) and Baker, Jones. W—Williams. L—Biggs. 2B—Mattison (H), Hall (H).
Boyd County 6
Pikeville 5
CANNONSBURG With the clock about to strike midnight, Boyd County scored three runs in the seventh inning for a walk-off win over Pikeville on Friday night.
The Panthers broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the sixth stanza. Blake Birchfield was 2 of 4 for Pikeville (9-8). Logan Windle hit a two-bagger.
Preston collected two hits, including a double that drove in the winning run that sealed the comeback victory. Preston and Kelly each knocked in two runs.
Vanover earned the victory in relief for the Lions. Starting pitcher Jonny Stevens amassed 14 strikeouts.
“It was just getting guys on base and making things happen,” Conley said. “We’ve been getting guys on base a lot lately and not getting that big hit when we needed it. On Friday night, we got them. We just need more of them.”
PIKEVILLE 201 002 0 — 5 6 1
BOYD CO. 000 300 3 — 6 10 3
Clark, Tackett (6), Thompson (7) and Windle. Stevens, Vanover (6) and Baker. W—Vanover. L—Thompson. 2B—Windle (P). 3B—Preston (BC).