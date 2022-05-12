RUSSELL Boyd County used two big innings to notch their 20th win of the season over Russell, 14-3, on Thursday night in Flatwoods. The Lions sent 46 batters to the plate in the six-inning contest, including sending twelve hitters in their six-run second inning and ten batters in their four-run fourth inning of play.
Lions coach Dave Wheeler was pleased with the production from his lineup top to bottom starting with leadoff hitter Alex Blanton.
“It is very odd for a leadoff hitter to bat in every inning of the game, “Wheeler said. “The downside of that is we left fifteen runners on base. We left a lot of meat on the bone."
"On the positive side, we created runs and manufactured runs through patience at the plate,” he added. “We ran the bases well and made some nice defensive plays behind our pitcher. We have had a great week with three wins, which is great momentum heading into the postseason. I can really see our confidence growing with each game.”
Boyd County opened the scoring in the top of the second inning on back-to-back doubles by Myla Hamilton and Savannah Henderson. Two walks sandwiched around a Blanton single loaded the bases before the Lions built a 2-0 lead.
Pitcher Sara Bays helped herself by lining a two-run single for a 5-0 lead. A Makeena Mulhearn single scored Bays to extend the lead to 6-0 after two innings.
A Kylie Kouns double and a steal of third base set up a sacrifice fly by Bays for a 7-0 advantage heading to the bottom of the third.
Russell (8-19) countered with two runs in their half of the inning. Josie Atkins and Savanna Atkinson each singled to set up a two-out double by catcher Lilly Holland that plated two runs to cut the Boyd County lead to 7-2.
The Lions second big innings came from a mixture of hits, walks, and a couple Red Devil errors. Emily Shivel opened the fourth with a single, but was forced out at second. The Lions used three hits and three walks to produce four runs in the inning. Kylie Thompson and Kouns each had run-scoring hits and Bays drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Lions a commanding 11-2 lead.
Russell scratched out a run in the fifth with a leadoff single by Raegan Osborn and a couple Boyd County errors to draw to within 11-3.
Bays, who led the Lions with four RBIs, led off the sixth with a single. Mulhearn reached on a Russell error to set up the final Lions rally. With two outs, Henderson struck again with a two-run single to push the Boyd County lead to 13-3. Blanton singled in the Lions final run of the night to make the final 14-3.
Wheeler was happy with Bays work in the circle.
“I thought Sara was very crafty today," Wheeler said. "She was around the plate and got their hitters out on their front foot.”
Russell, who was without starting pitcher Audrey Patel, issued eleven walks in the game.
“With Audrey out it kind of shakes ups the lineup," Russell coach Nikki Beek. "It changes positions for us in the field. Both pitchers continued to fight out of the circle. I was definitely proud of their effort.”
Henderson and Blanton each reached base five times for the Lions. Mulhearn and Henderson each drove in three runs while Kouns and Hamilton added two hits respectively.
Osborn had two hits for the Red Devils along with Holland’s two runs batted in.
Both coaches know the postseason is looming next week.
Wheeler was happy with his team’s twentieth win but more excited with his team’s steady improvement.
“It can be a measuring stick but I thought we played well in two games at Boyle County last weekend and we lost," Wheeler said. "That was beneficial for us because we learned some things against great competition. We have developed a killer instinct this week."
Beek’s squad is gearing up to face region favorite Lewis County in their postseason opener, Last year her team upset Raceland in round one of the 63rd District tournament.
“We have to work on getting quick bats against a pitcher like Emily Cole," Beek said. "We have to really work on making contact and seeing the ball early out of the pitcher’s hand."
BOYD CO. 061 403 — 14 11 2
RUSSELL 002 010 — 3 7 4
Bays and Kouns. Smith, Ratliff (3) Smith (4) and Holland. W-Bays L Smith. 2B- Kouns(BC) Hamilton (BC) Henderson (BC) Holland (R).