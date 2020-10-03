CANNONSBURG Carter Stephens had already made his presence felt Friday night when he saw the ball loose in Fairview’s backfield.
The Boyd County senior fullback/defensive back figured, why not?
“When I saw the ball bounce, I was like, ‘Well, if (the Eagles quarterback) doesn’t get this, it’s mine,’” Stephens said. “I said, ‘I’m picking it up and I’m going.’ I knew my teammates had my back blocking behind me. I wasn’t worried at all.”
Trailing 28-0, Fairview had begun to move the ball and had second-and-1 from the Lions’ 45-yard line. But a shotgun snap carried over Eagles signal-caller Tanner Johnson’s head.
Stephens got there first, and his 34-yard scoop-and-score handed momentum back to Boyd County, in the form of a five-possession lead, with 1:36 to go in the second quarter.
That left enough time for a Lions onside kick and another TD to set the running clock in motion before halftime in a 41-6 Boyd County victory.
Stephens rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on five carries and also came up with a sack to stop a first-quarter Fairview drive just outside the Lions red zone, and Joe Lusby registered a touchdown run and a TD reception in the first half.
Logan Staten found Lusby and Josh Thornton for first-half touchdown passes and ran for another, picking up 75 yards on the ground, and Jacob Kelley amassed 86 rushing yards.
“A lot of people talk about being balanced in that it has to be run versus pass numbers,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said, “and while that’s important, balance of getting a lot of guys touches is real important too. So the fact that you can’t just key in on one guy is really big for us. We’re trying to keep getting more and more diverse and getting better as a football team.”
Boyd County, ranked fourth in the state in Class 4A in rushing yards per game, outrushed Fairview 307 yards to 6 — with that Eagles total partially deflated by big losses on a couple of wayward snaps.
“They got a push,” Stephens said of the Lions’ big men up front, “and that’s what we practiced all week. We pushed the sled every day, and they put the work in.”
Stephens’s fumble return was one of three Lions takeaways, not counting their onside kick recovery. Aaron Weis and Josiah Thacker each intercepted a pass.
Boyd County (3-1) pilfered four passes in Week 1 against Bath County but had no takeaways in its next two games.
“Any time you score on defense, in the analytics data, your percentage of winning goes way up,” Ferguson said. “We always try to preach turnovers and takeaways. We haven’t been doing a very good job of that to this point this year ... so, very proud of our kids to do that tonight.”
Fairview (1-2) averted a shutout with Johnson’s 5-yard scoring pass to Jeremy Harper on the first play of the fourth quarter. Johnson threw for 117 yards. Camren Muncy was the beneficiary of 46 of them.
“He’s getting better every single week,” Eagles coach Daniel Armstrong said of Johnson, in his first year of football. “He’s super-competitive. After the game, kid’s crying, and I’m like, ‘Tanner, I thought you played pretty well. This is the best game you’ve probably played.’ And he’s like, ‘No, coach, we lost. I didn’t play good.’
“I’m like, ‘No, man, you did.’ We’re building around everything. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Fairview added a run-pass option component from the shotgun to the veer look it featured in Week 2. Armstrong said it’s another manifestation of the same philosophy, designed to take advantage of Johnson’s passing ability.
“It’s still just triple option,” Armstrong said. “We’re reading one or two guys; (Johnson) has the option to pull the ball and run, or pull the ball and throw.
“We’re never gonna go away from veer as long as I’m coaching here, but when we have kids that have arm talent, we can add in those spread concepts.”
Armstrong also credited the work of Austin Miller toting the ball.
The Lions are 3-1 for the first time since 2016.
“The confidence factor right now is starting to come into play, and we gotta build on it,” Ferguson said. “We got a long way to go and we gotta get a lot better, but it’s a good start.”
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 6 — 6
BOYD CO. 14 27 0 0 — 41
FIRST QUARTER
BC — Joe Lusby 10 run (Cole Sexton kick), 11:06
BC — Carter Stephens 45 run (Sexton kick), 5:39
SECOND QUARTER
BC — Lusby 9 pass from Logan Staten (Sexton kick), 10:59
BC — Staten 9 run (Sexton kick), 4:16
BC — Stephens 34 fumble return (Sexton kick), 1:36
BC — Josh Thornton 15 pass from Staten (kick fails), :43
FOURTH QUARTER
F — Jeremy Harper 5 pass from Tanner Johnson (pass fails), 11:40
F BC
First Downs 7 12
Rushes-Yards 19-6 40-307
Comp-Att-Int 11-19-2 3-4-0
Passing Yards 117 49
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Punts-Avg. 3-26.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-15 9-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Fairview rushing: Miller 2-20, Harper 3-5, Johnson 2-5, Blevins 1-5, Smith 9-3, Team 2-(-32).
Boyd County rushing: Stephens 5-119, Kelley 13-86, Staten 6-75, Joe Lusby 4-25, Lemaster 2-11, Barnett 4-8, Meade 1-6, Jackson 1-3, T. Thacker 1-2, All 1-(-5), Team 2-(-23).
Fairview passing: Johnson 11 of 19 for 117 yards, 2 interceptions.
Boyd County passing: Staten 3 of 3 for 49 yards, Meade 0 of 1.
Fairview receiving: Muncy 3-46, Caldwell 2-29, Harper 3-28, Miller 3-14.
Boyd County receiving: Kelley 1-25, Thornton 1-15, Joe Lusby 1-9.