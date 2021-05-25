CANNONSBURG It was 90 degrees outside when the first pitch was thrown at Larry Addington Field. What followed was a scorching, barn-burner of a game, which saw Boyd County defeat Johnson Central, 7-6.
The win is the 22nd of the season for the Lions.
Johnson Central came out of the corner swinging from the start. They put up four runs in the first inning off of four hits, including back-to-back doubles from Brock Butcher and Keygan Pelfrey.
The Lions adjusted early, pulling pitcher Jonny Stevens for Graden McNeil at the top of the second inning.
McNeil got the Lions through the second inning without giving up a hit, facing just three batters.
That momentum looked like it might carry over into the third for McNeil, until Johnson Central short stop Ryan Sartin-Slone stole home with two outs in the frame.
At the top of the fourth, Boyd County made another change at the mound, bringing in Luke Patton with Boyd County trailing 5-1.
The change brought mixed results in the fourth, with Patton striking out two batters while also giving up two hits and one run.
The Lions offense finally made its presence known in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs off a pair of hits and a couple of well-timed errors.
“We were just trying to scratch a run here and there after getting down early,” Lions coach Frank Conley said.
Johnson Central made a pitching change of its own in the fifth inning, sending Gavin Crum to the mound.
Crum gave up a run but Johnson Central still maintained a 6-5 lead after five innings.
The Golden Eagles pivoted at the mound again, bringing in Cameron Kelsey in the sixth inning.
Boyd County still trailed into the bottom of the seventh frame before the Lions started their game-long comeback.
It came with two outs and two runners on base, as left fielder Alex Martin hit a fly ball to right field. Golden Eagles' Matt Crum couldn’t make the catch and the two runners scored.
“We never gave up,” said Conley. “We just wanted to give ourselves a chance.”
With the loss, Johnson Central falls to 19-13 on the year.
“If we don’t play a clean game, it’s hard for us to beat anybody,” Johnson Central coach Shawn Hall said about the errors that cost the game. “We just have to make routine plays, clean field plays, to win.”
Speaking of his seniors, they played in their final home during the regular season. Conley was grateful for their leadership.
“I just think a lot of them," Conley said. "I’m going to take my chances with these guys over everybody else.”
Boyd County will host Rose Hill in the first game of the 64th district tournament on Saturday.
J. CENTRAL 401 100 0 — 6 7 5
BOYD CO. 010 310 2 — 7 9 1
Kestner, Crum (5), Kelsey (6) and Pelfrey; Stevens, McNeil (2), Patton (4) and Joe Lusby. W - Patton. L -Kelsey. 2B - Butcher (JC) Porter (JC)