Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.