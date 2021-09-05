VANCEBURG Boyd County got its offense going from the get-go on Friday night.
Camaron Collins burst loose on the first play from scrimmage for more yards than the Lions amassed in the entire game a week earlier — a 68-yard scoring dash — and the Lions were on their way to a 55-12 victory at Lewis County.
Collins also rushed for a 28-yard score in the first quarter as part of a nine-carry, 157-yard performance and fellow freshman Rhett Holbrook ran for two scores and threw for three more for Boyd County (2-1).
Holbrook passed for a 16-yard TD to Dakota Thompson, a 55-yarder to Josiah Thacker and a 1-yard score to brother Trey Holbrook.
Jacob Barrett rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the third frame. He had 59 yards on 28 totes.
Boyd County rushed for 284 yards and held Lewis County (0-3) to 23. Boyd County outgained Lewis County 394-116.
Thacker caught two aerials for 59 yards.
Skyeler Tallent recovered a fumble and Leelan Thacker produced a pick for the visiting Lions. Cole Thompson booted seven extra points.
Boyd County led 28-6 at intermission and blew it open with three unanswered scores in the third frame, on the Holbrook brothers’ scoring connection, Rhett Holbrook’s 3-yard TD run and Barrett’s trip to paydirt.
Lewis County got two TDs through the air. Ayden Cooper threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Trey Gerike in the second quarter, and Dylan Hardy connected with Isaiah Bentley on a 36-yard scoring strike in the fourth.
BOYD CO. 14 14 20 7 — 55
LEWIS CO. 0 6 0 6 — 12
FIRST QUARTER
BC — Camaron Collins 68 run (Cole Thompson kick)
BC — Collins 28 run (C. Thompson kick)
SECOND QUARTER
BC — Dakota Thompson 16 pass from Rhett Holbrook (C. Thompson kick)
LC — Trey Gerike 25 pass from Ayden Cooper (run fails)
BC — Josiah Thacker 55 pass from R. Holbrook (C. Thompson kick)
THIRD QUARTER
BC — Trey Holbrook 1 pass from R. Holbrook (kick fails)
BC — R. Holbrook 3 run (C. Thompson kick)
BC — Jacob Barrett 5 run (C. Thompson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
BC — R. Holbrook 9 run (C. Thompson kick)
LC — Isaiah Bentley 36 pass from Dylan Hardy
BC LC
First Downs 14 7
Rushes-Yards 33-284 27-23
Comp-Att-Int 6-9-0 6-21-1
Passing Yards 110 93
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 5-1
Punts-Avg. 1-24.0 5-25.2
Penalties-Yards 8-65 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd County rushing: Collins 9-157, Barrett 3-59, R. Holbrook 4-27, L. Thacker 4-16, Meade 2-11, Jackson 2-10, All 2-9, D. Thompson 6-(-1), J. Thacker 1-(-4).
Boyd County passing: R. Holbrook 5 of 6 for 99 yards, D. Thompson 1 of 3 for 11 yards.
Boyd County receiving: J. Thacker 2-59, T. Holbrook 2-23, D. Thompson 1-17, Barrett 1-11.