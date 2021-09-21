CANNONSBURG Boyd County volleyball decided to rewrite Saliva’s popular hit “Click Click Boom” into a version more fitting for their play Monday night in a 64th District matchup with Ashland.
The song could be more like “Tip Block Boom.”
Boyd County seemingly took turns at the net with one player taking the spotlight during a set and everyone else serving as the supporting cast. In the end, it was pure domination by the Lions in a 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-15) sweep of the Volleycats.
“We have six potential starting hitters,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “When you have that many options, it’s a free-for-all at the net.”
The Lions backed up the strong words from their coach. In Set 1, Taylor Bartrum led the way with three kills, then added five in the second frame. Meanwhile, Morgan Lewis slammed home four kills in Set 2, then paced the final frame with seven kills. Mix in Emma Sparks, Carly Mullins and Audrey Biggs throughout and Neltner summed up the chances of a defense slowing the high-octane Lions’ offense.
“It makes it dang near impossible,” Neltner said.
Lewis recorded only one kill in the opening set but finished with a game-high 12 after putting down seven in Set 3.
“Morgan is very talented and has the most experience on our court,” Neltner said. “She really, really improved over the last club season. She was seeing the ball really well and what she was doing was pulling inside the block.”
In the final frame, Lewis worked the left pin to perfection while driving the ball deep into the crowded stands beyond the court after a sharp carom off the court for another point.
“She was really hitting at that four, which is an exceptionally hard place on the court to hit," Neltner said, "and when she has that set, she hits it well.”
Lewis said her first swing to that position was a result of a late rotation at the net by the opposition.
“There was one chance when the block was late, so I just swung for the spot and it hit the floor,” Lewis said.
But Lewis was quick to direct praise to the player who allowed her to succeed at the net by placing the ball in a spot that allows her to wind up on nearly every swing.
“Lyndsey (Ekers) is the best libero in the state by far,” Lewis said. “She works hard and her passes are amazing and I couldn’t ask for a better passer.”
Bartrum followed suit with a mixture of big swings of her own, along with precise placement of tipped balls to a spot just over the block. But when asked if there was anything better in the game than smashing a ball toward the court, the sophomore never hesitated with her response.
“Nope. Nothing,” she said.
Neltner added a more in-depth explanation toward the decision to swing big or go for the softer tip for the point.
“We are a very intelligent team and volleyball is such a quick-paced sport,” Neltner said. “That’s one of the things that I’m pretty proud with the girls because you don’t always have to swing to kill the ball to get a kill. I know that sounds kind of ridiculous to say out loud, but there are just so many offensive options that you have, especially when you can see the court and see the holes and can see the defense.”
And with the way Boyd County attacked, Ashland found itself out of sync from the word go. Boyd County opened the match on a 7-0 run, raced out to an 8-1 spurt in Set 2, then used a 7-0 run to snap a 3-3 tie in the final set. Ashland led only twice in the match, both coming early in Set 3.
“I think we were completely out of position and were scrambling for balls,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said. “Boyd County playing at that fast pace and having hitters all across the board, your defense can’t scramble to control that.”
Even as the Volleycats sought an answer to Boyd County's surges, a Lion would create a challenge that was near impossible to stop. A towering Audrey Biggs darted from point to point to provide a block that often saw her elbows even with or above the tape of the net. However, when the sophomore lined up for a big swing, it appeared as if she was playing a human version of Whack-A-Mole with the defense on the other side.
“Audrey is just a beast,” Neltner said. “Her height and her athleticism … there are some pictures that I see of her and I’m just amazed. Just the sheer talent the kid has and her attitude makes her that much better. When she is in the front row, she rules the net.”
Biggs tallied six kills with several landing into the crowd after smashing off the court.
Boyd County moved to 13-1 on the season with its lone loss a result of a COVID-19 cancellation. As for Ashland, the Volleycats have dropped both district tilts they've played, with rematches with Boyd County and Fairview scheduled for Sept. 28 and Oct. 7, respectively.
“They have to take away from this one that we have a long way to go,” Linn said of her team. “If they want to make a run in districts and regionals, they are going to have to step up to the plate.”
Bethany Ledford paced the Volleycats with seven kills.