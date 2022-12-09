SUMMIT In a battle of 16th Region Lions, it was the Boyd County Lions who came out on top, beating the Lewis County Lions 76-40 on Friday night to kick off this year’s Boyd County Roundball Classic.
“Defensively, I think we really got after it,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said of what helped things go his team’s way. “A lot of pressure, a lot of steals, which led to a lot of runs. We didn’t shoot the ball very well, but I thought defensively we gave ourselves a lot of easy buckets.”
The win lifts Boyd County to 3-0 in the young season.
“Their pressure made the difference,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said. “They’re extremely well-coached and disciplined in that pressure. We just have a lot of inexperience out there, especially without Trey Gerike out there, but they sped us up and we had way too many turnovers. We had ourselves down for 32 turnovers tonight and you just can’t live like that.”
The first four minutes of the game were back-and-forth until sophomore Cole Hicks gave Boyd County the spark it needed to create some separation, going on a one-man run, scoring seven consecutive points for Boyd County, including a 3 and a pair of steals.
“Hicks has done really well,” Anderson said. “You’re looking at a kid that has put in a lot of time and because of it he’s really helped his game and his energy is really good.”
Kicked off by the Hicks run, Boyd County ended the first quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 24-8 lead.
A basket from Lewis County senior Andrew Collins finally broke their drought in the second quarter.
But for Lewis County, the rest of the quarter saw offense come sparingly, while Boyd County continued to land punches in bunches.
By halftime, Boyd County had amassed a 46-19 lead.
“It’s hard with young people to tell them to erase the score and just get better,” Anderson said of making sure his team didn’t get too comfortable with their sizable halftime lead. “You play it possession by possession, and so far our kids are really good at doing that.”
Hicks scored half of Boyd County’s points by the break, leading both teams in scoring with 23 points, going 10-for-14 from the field.
Lewis County was led by Collins with seven.
“This was a step up in competition for us, clearly,” Tackett said. “We play these games to identify weaknesses that we can work on for the postseason. We have to get better against pressure and handling the ball, but one thing you can never question about my kids is their effort. They might not always play well, but they always play hard.”
Both teams stayed even through most of the third quarter. Boyd County managed to add to its lead towards the closing moments of the frame, taking a 66-34 lead into the final quarter.
With such a large lead, both teams looked deeper down their benches for the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t all great news for Boyd County, however, as it shot 38.4% from the field in the win, and missed 26 of the 34 3s attempted.
Hicks led the night with 26 points, staying relatively quiet after a red-hot first half.
Collins led Lewis County with 13.
Boyd County plays again tonight against Pikeville on day two of the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
“Pikeville is a really good team,” Anderson said. “Top 20, probably higher honestly. It’s going to be a whole different animal. (Pikeville guard) Rylee Samons is really good. We’re going to have to make sure we know where he’s at. They also have a 6-9 kid inside and we haven’t seen size like that yet. So we’re going to have to make some adjustments defensively. The key to us is how many one-and-dones we can get. We can’t let them have a bunch of second shots.”
Lewis County, now 1-3 on the season, looks to get back on track against East Carter at home on Tuesday.
“Tonight was the perfect set up for this game (against East Carter),” Tackett said. “I feel like the speed of tonight’s game will help us because East Carter doesn’t play this fast. We had to play faster than we wanted to tonight, but I think that style will translate to most 16th Region teams that aren’t Ashland or Boyd County. We’re pretty athletic, so I think we can learn from it. We just need some experience.”
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Box 2-6 0-0 2 5
Collins 5-9 2-2 2 13
Noble 6-10 0-0 3 12
Prater 2-2 0-0 9 4
Gerike 0-2 0-0 4 0
Derillow 1-2 0-0 1 2
Rister 1-3 0-3 1 2
McGlone 1-4 0-0 1 2
Tackett 0-2 0-0 3 0
Bivens 0-0 0-0 2 0
Gerkie 0-1 0-0 1 0
Brown 0-2 0-0 1 0
TOTAL 17-42 2-5 30 40
FG Pct.: 40.5. FT Pct.: 40. 3-pointers: 2-7 (Box 1-2, Collins 1-2, Rister 0-1, McGlone 0-2). PF: 13. Fouled out: None.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 11-16 1-2 2 26
Spurlock 2-9 3-4 3 8
Ellis 2-8 2-2 7 7
Taylor 4-7 3-3 0 12
Holbrook 3-12 0-0 4 8
Smith 1-5 0-0 1 2
Rardon 1-3 0-0 0 2
Martin 3-10 3-4 3 9
Crum 1-3 0-0 2 2
Wheeler 0-0 0-0 2 0
TOTAL 28-73 12-15 24 76
FG Pct.: 38.4. FT Pct.: 80. 3-pointers: 8-34 (Hicks 3-7, Holbrook 2-9, Spurlock 1-6, Ellis 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Smith 0-2, Rardon 0-1, Martin 0-2, Crum 0-2). PF: 9 Fouled out: None.
LEWIS CO. 8 11 15 6 — 40
BOYD CO. 24 22 20 10 — 76