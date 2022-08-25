CANNONSBURG The Boyd County Lions got another district win Thursday night, sweeping the Fairview Eagles at home, 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-13).
This is the second district sweep for the Lions this week, who knocked off the Ashland Volleycats on Tuesday night.
“A win against a district opponent is always a good thing,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “It was our first home game and there might’ve been some jitters.”
“I thought we had good energy against a good team,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. “I’m proud of them, but we can play better.”
Fairview had Boyd County looking rattled from the start, as the Eagles opened the first set with an ace from senior Graycin Price.
Neltner called timeout, down 4-2, to try to regroup early.
Out of the break, the Lions were able to pull ahead and take a 6-4 lead. From there, both teams exchanged points, with the Lions slowly inching ahead with a couple of small runs.
Lambert called timeout, down 18-12, but the Lions continued to create space.
“To use a basketball term, we lost in the second half on all three sets,” Lambert said. “We came out, were right with them, but then a few bad passes, allowing a few good plays, and you go from 9-8 or 10-9 to something like 17-10, it’s hard to get back.”
A 6-0 run put the Lions up 24-14 and seemingly on the verge of taking the first set.
But the Eagles would not quit. After going on a 5-0 run highlighted by an ace from eighth-grader Madison Loving, Neltner was calling timeout up 24-19.
“I’ve found out through the years that these girls don’t quit,” Lambert said. “They’re very coachable.”
On the next serve, the Lions got the winning point, after the Eagles knocked the ball into one of the suspended basketball goals above the gym, causing the ball to take an unexpected bounce which no one was able to get under.
When asked about the Lions’ trouble in scoring that last point, Neltner summed it up with one word: “Annoying. I always try to break it down for the girls in terms of points versus points. They scored five points to our zero points. I think that was a reality check for them.”
After taking the first set 25-19, Neltner gathered her team in the locker room, frustrated with the closing moments of the first set.
The second set started out dead even, with neither team taking a clear advantage.
That all changed when the Lions flipped a switch and went on a 9-1 run, turning an 8-8 tie into a 17-9 lead for Boyd County.
Lambert called timeout to try to cool off the Lions’ run.
It didn’t work, and the Eagles were calling another timeout moments later, now down 21-10.
Nothing changed out of the break, as both teams traded points until the Lions won the set 25-15.
On the doorstep of a loss, the Eagles came out strong to start third set, getting out to a quick 5-2 lead.
The Lions clawed their way back into things, taking a 9-8 lead.
The Boyd County squad seemed to go into a higher gear from there, going on a 5-0 run highlighted by an unbelievable save from senior Lyndsey Ekers that scored a point which erupted the home crowd.
“You won’t find a better defensive player than Ekers. She’s a dynamite player,” Neltner said. “I’m never surprised when my girls give effort. I’m always disappointed when they don’t. It’s more of a shock to me when they don’t come up big. I might be desensitized to their greatness.”
This prompted a timeout from Lambert, now down 14-8.
The Lions smothered the Eagles out of the break, quickly marching to a 25-13 win.
The Eagles look ahead now to the Bulldog Bash at Lawrence County.
The Lions travel to Lafayette to play in the Thoroughbred Smash.