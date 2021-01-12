SUMMIT It was a full-on arm-wrestling match between Boyd County and Lewis County over the first three quarters Tuesday night at Boyd County Middle School.
However, when the fourth quarter started, Boyd County took extra hold of the grip and the game, after opening on a 7-0 run that staked Boyd County’s first double-digit lead of the night. Rheyce Deboard slammed the door down the stretch as Boyd County defeated Lewis County 61-52 that featured 41 total turnovers, 24 by the home Lions.
“Ugly to us, but it’s a win,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “I’ve been where it’s ugly for us and an L and that’s even worse. If we really want to be good and get to where we need to get, every day whether it’s a practice or a game has to be the same intensity we had Saturday night over at Ashland.”
Anderson said he was pleased with his Lions’ preparation but admitted Lewis County has always been a thorn in his side.
“Practiced well yesterday but tonight we were just flat,” Anderson said. “Always a half a step behind. We’re good when we’re good defensively and tonight we just weren’t. Hats off to Lewis County. They’ve been a nemesis to me since I’ve been here at Boyd. They may have changed coaches, but it’s still the same kids who are just built with pride and grit. That whole community is.”
Boyd County opened a 12-5 edge in the first quarter only to see Lewis County’s Levi Burriss jump off the bench for a quick five points to pull Lewis County to win 14-10 after one. Burriss’s first bucket snapped a 4-minute scoreless stretch for the visiting Lions, but a turnover plagued contest limited either team from gaining control.
“There was just no flow,” Anderson said. “No one could get an advantage. For whatever reason, we would never ever take that thing corner to corner and really space (Lewis) out. Because of that, we had no drive lines and we couldn’t post entry. It will be good for film tomorrow.”
Lewis County held Boyd County without a field goal the final 2:19 of the half and they took full advantage for their first lead of the game, 26-25 on a runner off the baseline by Ethan Sizemore at the horn.
“Levi has been tremendous off the bench,” Lewis County assistant coach Sammy Holder said. “He comes in and shoots it and Ethan Sizemore comes in and provides some toughness.”
Lewis County was forced to test the depth of its bench in the early seconds of the second half after both Trey Gerike and Peyton Spencer picked up their fourth personal foul. Spencer remained in the contest but eventually fouled out, along with Gerike in the fourth quarter.
“You know, we’re not really deep,” Holder said. “We play seven to eight guys and we have to have that production because our starters are getting tired. Looking for a couple more guys to step up, but we liked our fight.”
Lewis County watched a four-point deficit multiply rapidly after a two-minute scoreless drought midway through the fourth quarter stymied any chances of the upset.
“Offensively, we’re not very good right now and we have to get back to the drawing board and figure that out,” Holder said. “Proud of our fight but we have to find ways to put the ball in the hole. We have to find a way to put four quarters together. We still haven’t done that yet but it’s a long season and we are looking forward to it.”
Graden McNeil provided Boyd County its largest lead at the time with the first points of the fourth. Deboard slammed the door on the comeback bid with a triple for a 47-38 lead and Walter’s bucket put Lewis County behind by double digit for the first time in the contest.
“It was just good to breathe a little bit,” Anderson said of Deboard’s triple. “All night long, we would get it up to five, I think … it was good.”
Deboard paced Boyd County with 16 points. McNeil added 11 off the bench while Jason Ellis grabbed a game-high seven rebounds off the bench as well.
“He brought really good energy tonight,” Anderson said of McNeil. “He’s had times like that in practice and he’s a lot better athlete than you would think. He runs the floor well and has a really nice touch. Just for him to be ready to play tonight and do what is did is huge.”
Logan Liles led Lewis County with 12 points. McCann had 11. Burriss added 10.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Thomas 2-3 1-4 0 5
Liles 6-12 0-0 2 12
McCann 4-8 3-7 5 11
Gerike 3-8 2-2 5 8
Spencer 1-1 0-1 1 2
Sizemore 1-3 0-0 1 2
Burriss 4-6 0-0 2 10
Jordan 0-0 0-0 1 0
Noble 1-2 0-0 1 2
TOTAL 22-43 6-14 18 52
FG Pct.: 51.2. FT Pct.: 42.9. 3-pointers: 2-7(Burriss 2-3, Sizemore 0-2, Liles 0-2). PF: 23. Fouled out: Gerike, Spencer. Turnovers: 17.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Meade 3-3 0-0 1 9
Webb 1-2 0-0 0 2
Ellis 1-2 3-5 7 5
Newsome 1-1 0-0 0 2
Cumpton 0-0 0-0 3 0
Deboard 5-12 5-5 5 16
Gibbs 2-3 2-9 5 6
Walter 4-8 1-1 1 10
TOTAL 21-37 43-24 26 61
FG Pct.: 56.8. FT Pct.: 58.3. 3-pointers: 5-13(Meade 3-3, McNeil 0-2, Deboard 1-4, Walter 1-4). PF: 20. Fouled out: Eliis. Turnovers: 24.
LEWIS CO. 10 16 12 14 — 52
BOYD CO. 14 11 17 19 — 61
Officials: Bill Renzi, Mario McKissick, Ken Catron.