PIKEVILLE Boyd County's boys placed third of 26 teams in the Hatfield & McCoy 32 on Wednesday at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Greenup County's girls came in fourth of 15 teams in the Hatfield & McCoy Ladies Tournament.
The Lions boys piled up 10 top-four individual finishes en route to 213 points. Union (Virginia) won the tournament with a total of 266. David Crockett (Tennessee) took second with an aggregate 216.
Central (Wise, Virginia, 182) and Martin County (175.5) rounded out the top five.
Ashland was sixth (136) and Johnson Central placed eighth (103). Greenup County (48.5, 13th) and Paintsville (43 points for 14th) also represented northeastern Kentucky.
In girls competition, Boyd County was ninth (18). The top five: McCreary Central (69), Bell County (64), Perry County Central (43), the Musketeers and David Crockett (32).
For Boyd County in boys action, John Jackson and Skyeler Tallent won their weight classes at 144 pounds and heavyweight, respectively. Chase Gillum was runner-up at 138 pounds.
Other top-four placements for the Lions included Zander Nottingham (fourth, 106 pounds), Kaiden Nottingham (fourth at 113), Bentley Green (third at 126), Chris Isaacs (fourth at 132), Tony Leader (fourth at 165), Jack Hogsten (fourth at 190) and Nate Manning (third in heavyweight).
The Matcats’ Troy Gardner won the 113-pound division. Ashland’s Caleb Owens was second at 106 pounds and Cameron Burnside took fourth at 138.
For the Golden Eagles, Braylon Dewire was second at 120 pounds, Peyton Lyons was third at 215 and Dylan Lemaster netted fourth at 175.
In girls competition, Greenup County’s Paityn Neace won the 165-pound division, Grace Clark was second at 132, Autumn Tolliver placed fourth at 138, Emma Potter came in fourth at 152 and Daizy Meadows was fourth at 185.
For Boyd County’s girls, Lexie Dingess and Destiny Jackson turned in runner-up finishes at 138 and 235, respectively, and Alissa Nolen was fourth at 165.