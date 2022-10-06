CANNONSBURG Boyd County was looking to make a statement in its last regular season home game, and did just that. The Lions swept the Red Devils in three runaway sets (25-12, 25-14, 25-12).
“We wanted to make a statement,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “I’m not sure if we did that in the second set, but we brought it back.”
This is the 13th sweep Boyd County has had against 16th Region opponents this season.
“Other teams seem to be able to recover from some bad rallies,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said. “We’re having a really hard time with that. Our young players, our older players, they’re all having the same problem.”
The Lions started out hot with a 4-0 run, which was briefly interrupted, before going on a 6-0 run as Mullins called her first timeout down 11-4.
Out of the break, the Red Devils put an end to any big runs, but could not slow down the speeding locomotive barreling towards them.
Boyd County charged ahead, storming over Russell 25-12 to take the first frame.
“I just want them to have a good attitude and a work ethic,” Neltner said about what she hopes her squad walked away with after the win. “We use games like this to push us in the postseason. This is equal to what we’ll see throughout the region. So knowing that we can compete and a good solid win is good to take us into that.”
The second set went back and forth from the jump, with the game tied multiple times through the first part of the frame.
Boyd County called its first timeout of the game down 9-8. By that point, the game had been tied seven times with neither team leading by more than two points.
After three more ties, Russell called timeout down 14-12. It was Boyd County’s largest lead of the set to that point.
After the break, the Lions built on their lead, eventually going up 21-14. Russell called another timeout after scoring just two points since the previous stoppage.
“We need a voice on the floor,” Mullins said. “That’s the big thing. Some of them are trying, but they need to be a little louder. I can’t be the voice because sometimes I don’t have a voice after these games.”
Boyd County again stormed ahead to finish the frame, smothering Russell down the stretch for the 25-14 set win, capped off by an ace from senior Sophia Gifford for the final point.
After having the second set tied up 12-12, the 10th tie of the game, the Lions outscored the Red Devils 13-2 to close things out.
Russell tried to make something happen, keeping up with the Lions through the early part of the set, trailing just 8-7.
The hill to climb became too steep, as the Red Devils began to stumble, suddenly down 15-8 as Mullins called timeout.
By the time Russell called its next timeout, the deficit had increased to 19-11.
For the third time, the Lions steamrolled the Red Devils to finish the set 25-12 and get the sweep.
The win comes after a tough loss in Paintsville for Boyd County, which saw the Lions ultimately forfeit after a scary injury to junior Taylor Bartrum.
“Bartrum is doing well,” Neltner said. “We’re lucky. She busted her head and her hip off the bleachers and concrete floor. She got several stitches but no concussion, so we’re thankful for that. She’ll be back in a week or two.”
Russell falls to an even 11-11 on the year.
“I’m excited and I’m ready,” Mullins said. “I hope they’ll be ready. I’m always excited for postseason. I want to see positivity and them to be working as a team.”
The Lions are also going to Morehead this weekend.
“We want to have some good solid play,” Neltner said. “We have a week off after that, so we want this to kick us into postseason tournament play.”