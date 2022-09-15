RUSSELL Boyd County volleyball coach Katee Neltner was understandably gleeful.
Boyd County’s trio of senior setter Aly Caldwell, hitters Emma Sparks and Taylor Bartrum and the rest of the Lions showed Russell who was boss, at least in the 16th Region. The defending champions took down the Red Devils, 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-10) at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
“We played well,” Neltner said. “That’s the best I’ve seen us play here in the past couple weeks. I’m happy with the effort, happy with the attitude, so yeah, we played well.”
For the 19th time in 22 games, Boyd County showed how friendship off the court transferred into cohesion on it.
“Aly and Emma have played together for six, seven, eight years,” Neltner said. “They were together in middle school, they started with me in seventh, eighth grade … Taylor’s athletic; she’s the most athletic kid that you’ll probably see in this region.”
Caldwell, Sparks and Bartrum have developed a triumvirate of sorts – “Aly Nation.” They even throw a sign – index fingers in the air to honor Caldwell, who wears jersey No. 11.
“We’ve grown up together, and when we’re on the court it’s really easy to connect with each other and to know what each other’s thinking,” Caldwell said.
Russell dropped its second straight this week after winning six in a row.
“The things that we were doing really well, we didn’t do very well this week,” Red Devils coach Kacie Mullins said. “Serve-receive, pushing a pass up. It’s hard to do anything if we can’t first get a really good pass to our setters and leave it to the hitters to put it down.”
After Russell’s Carmin Corey opened the first set with a kill, Sparks added two and Bartrum added one on the way to a 4-1 Lions lead. The Red Devils closed to 4-3 when Corey blocked Sparks at the net.
After one of what Neltner calls her “come to Jesus” meetings, Boyd County (19-3) mostly ran away. Sparks had six aces and two kills, Bartrum added a pair of kills, and Carly Mullins added a kill and a block.
“Last year’s Russell game, I did the same thing,” Sparks said. “I have a newspaper article of the same type of run on serves, which is pretty cool because usually my serves are my least consistent thing.”
The eventual result: Boyd County, 20-6.
Credit Russell (8-7) for hanging around in the second set – Corey’s block and the Lions’ sending a volley out of bounds gave the Red Devils an 8-6 lead.
It was the home team’s last serious threat.
Sparks’s kill and Caldwell’s winning a 50-50 ball at the tied the score at 8-all, which the Lions turned into a 19-5 run.
Boyd County unfurled a suspense-free third set – the Lions started with an 11-3 streak.