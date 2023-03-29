Ryan Bonner doesn’t pay close attention to job titles.
Ashland decided to remove the interim label off his job description on Wednesday and in the process, solidified its new leader of the basketball program. Bonner, a former Tomcats player and longtime assistant, can now call himself head coach for the first time.
“I wasn’t concerned with that in the least bit,” Bonner said of the interim tag. “My main concern was gaining the trust of our players than focus on winning basketball games. We had our challenges, especially early on, but we started playing our best basketball at right time. My main concern began with building those relationships.”
Ashland opened its 2022-23 season under the shadow of a KHSAA investigation after the Tomcats self-reported a possible violation of Bylaw 16. Bonner took over the reins after the dismissal of former coach Jason Mays with a new season looming.
Bonner wanted to quiet the outside noise and strengthen the atmosphere and culture inside the locker room. The concentration went immediately back to basketball. Bonner guided his team through a rocky time but managed to turn turmoil into a testament in togetherness.
Bonner found a home at Ashland, and during the course of the season, he kept one recurring thought in mind: He never wanted to be anywhere else.
“It was always in the back of my mind,” Bonner said. “It’s been a goal of mine to have the opportunity to lead the Ashland basketball program. Obviously, the way it transpired wasn’t ideal. But in my mind, if I could manage it the right way and do the right job, I would definitely (take the job). I wouldn’t hesitate.”
Bonner graduated from Ashland in 2009. He played or worked with the last four Tomcat coaches. He competed under Buddy Biggs during his senior season and lead Ashland in scoring at 17 points a game. He also grabbed seven boards a night.
Bonner played football at Eastern Kentucky. He redshirted in his first season and found playing time as an offensive and defensive lineman. He was listed as a tight end in his redshirt senior season on the Colonels’ website.
He rejoined Biggs on his coaching staff in 2014 and has remained on the Ashland sideline ever since. He also coached under Jeremy Howell and Mays. Bonner has been a part of 180 Tomcats victories as a coach, including an undefeated season after Ashland finished 33-0 in 2019-20, but the Sweet Sixteen was canceled due to COVID-19.
Coaching has constantly been on Bonner’s radar. Even as a young player, he dreamed about being in the same place he now currently resides.
“I’ve been so fortunate and blessed to play under so many good coaches,” Bonner said, “and then coached under so many good coaches. Guys that have really gone out of their way to mentor me, both as a player and as a coach. When I left Ashland, I knew that I wanted to mentor young men like so many of my coaches have mentored me. I enjoy the game and I enjoy the player relationship.”
He led the Tomcats to their fifth consecutive 16th Region Tournament title on March 7, and added Ashland’s second appearance in the state quarterfinals in the last three years.
The Tomcats hung with the eventual state champion, Warren Central, until the Dragons pulled away late.
Bonner seldom hides his pride or his enthusiasm for the school or its basketball program. Athletic director Jim Conway and principal Jamie Campbell didn’t need to look far to find Ashland’s new coach.
The duo released a joint statement on Wednesday morning.
“Upon the conclusion of our boys basketball team’s season and after numerous discussions with coach Ryan Bonner, the administration of Ashland Blazer High School would like to announce that the interim label is being removed. This past season he guided our team to their fifth consecutive region championship and an Elite 8 finish at the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen championship. Ryan is a very talented coach and leader of student-athletes. He possesses all the qualities we look for in our head coaches. We are so thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and we are excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”
Bonner knows exactly what the players he now leads feel every time they slide on an Ashland jersey. The soon-to-be second-year coach said the chance to guide this tradition-rich program is something he doesn’t take lightly or for granted.
“It’s a great reward for me because it was a goal that I had set out to accomplish eight years ago,” Bonner said. “Now that I am here, it feels great. There is still a lot of work to be done. We are going to continue exactly that. We’ve already got our strength and conditioning schedule lined out. We are working on our summer and season schedule now.”
Bonner is a special education teacher at FCI Ashland, the federal prison in Summit.
Bonner is married to Chelsea. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Lakyn.