OLIVE HILL Jackson Bond appears primed to end his high school football career — not for a couple of weeks yet, he hopes — as the record-holder among current 16th Region schools in receiving touchdowns, yards and catches.
Different distinctions matter more, though, to the West Carter senior.
Try three straight trips to the state quarterfinals, in which the Comets had never played before Bond’s sophomore season. Don’t forget an undefeated mark in district play since shifting to Class 2A three years ago and last year’s maiden voyage to the state semifinals.
To borrow West Carter’s slogan, the legacy of Bond and his contemporaries is all about the “W” — West, and winning, and doing it in measures the Comets had never before achieved.
“To me, that’s more important than any record I could set, is being able to start a winning program here,” Bond said. “That’s something, ever since we were kids, these coaches would tell us all the time, ‘When you all get older, you’re gonna be great and you’re gonna start new traditions.’ Just to be able to be a part of that is, to me, the best part about all this.”
And if Bond’s individual production boosts team success, all the better. He has 136 career receptions for 2,373 yards and 32 touchdowns entering Friday’s third-round bout at Middlesboro.
“It’s amazing to be at the top of the list,” Bond said. “You always dream of holding a bunch of records, and not only to have a school record but be at the top of the region is special.”
‘He’s clutch and he wants the ball’
Daniel Barker measures Bond’s impact by more than just sheer numbers. West Carter’s coach pointed to two Bond targets as the Comets fought to preserve a one-possession lead late in the Class 2A, District 8 championship game last Friday against Martin County.
West Carter went for it on fourth-and-4 with just over 2 minutes remaining, hoping to avoid giving the ball back to a Cardinals offense that had closed from a 20-point deficit through three quarters to within 27-19.
Comets quarterback Eli Estepp evaded a sack attempt but remained in trouble and scrambled to his right. Bond saw that and got open along the sideline beyond the first-down marker on the boundary (short) side of the field.
Estepp threw. An outstretched Bond made what Barker called “one of the best catches that I’ve ever seen here” and managed to keep a foot in-bounds while falling down.
First down. The clock rolled on.
On the ensuing set of downs, West Carter faced fourth down again, this time with 8 yards to go. Estepp went for the jugular and threw into the end zone. Martin County didn’t even let Bond get close enough to attempt another catch, tackling him well before the play.
The defensive pass interference penalty came with about 90 seconds to go and the Cardinals down to their final timeout. West Carter drained the clock, won and advanced.
It was no coincidence, Barker said, that the Comets looked for Bond in those moments.
“You know that he’s clutch and he wants the ball,” Barker said. “On fourth down or late in the game, he wants you to throw the ball to him. Having a guy like that, you don’t have that every year.”
‘The knee felt great, the win felt better’
Bond making big plays downfield for Estepp has been a theme as West Carter has broken in the first-year starting junior signal-caller.
Estepp has 1,741 yards through the air and 23 touchdowns against just four picks. Bond and fellow senior Blake McGlone — who at 120 receptions should finish second to Bond in the region in career catches — jump-started Estepp early on, and he’s continued that progression.
“Early on, (Estepp) fit some really tight balls into coverage because he knew those two would make plays on it,” Barker said of Bond and McGlone. “I think that gave him a lot of confidence ... and really, from then on, it became a thing of, ‘Hey, I can do this.’ Those guys were really big in his development, and they’ve been so positive with him.”
Bond, McGlone, Estepp and company are only half of a Comets offense that has become prolific since a slow start to the season.
West Carter dropped its opener to Rowan County, 23-21, and scored just six points against Fleming County a week later but managed to win anyway by pitching a shutout.
The Comets edged East Carter, 22-16, after a bye week and were blanked by Raceland, 21-0, to complete the pre-district part of their schedule. Since then, West Carter is averaging 36.9 points per game.
“As a team, we hit our groove throughout the middle of the season,” Bond said. “We usually, as most teams do, progress and get better throughout the season. I feel like, once that Shelby Valley game (a 26-20 win Sept. 24) came and we were able to finally throw the ball like we can, it really opened up the offense to where teams couldn’t key on us just running the ball.”
Bond played a role there, too. He missed the Comets’ first two games completing his recovery from tearing an ACL on Feb. 3 playing basketball. His first game back was the Battle for the Barrel.
“It felt great,” Bond said. “That was the game I was shooting to come back for, and to be able to come back and play that game was awesome. The knee felt great and the win felt better.”
Bond produced a punt return and a key reception that got the Raiders going in that game, Barker said, but his simply being on the field was a shot in the arm.
“He plays with such confidence that I think all the rest of our kids really feed off of that,” Barker said. “He always feels like he’s open, and he usually is, but whenever you have a guy like that, it’s hard to be a teammate and not feel confident in yourself and your team.”
Estepp, McGlone and the Comets’ offensive line were big in buoying West Carter until Bond got back. So was Cole Crampton, who turned a vastly larger role into an explosion of production. He’s rushed for 23 touchdowns and 1,837 yards, which is second-most in a season in program history. Crampton is within range of the record of 2,115 yards put up by his predecessor as West Carter’s featured back, Leetavious Cline, last fall.
The Comets’ passing and rushing games have complemented each other nicely, especially with a run-pass option element. The Comets use RPOs to keep opposing defenses from selling out to stop the run, Barker said.
“I think if you focus too much on our run game, Blake and Jackson and our other receivers are gonna have big games,” Barker said, “and if you want to cover them and lighten the box up, Cole and our offensive line are hard to deal with.”
‘Football is
everything’
Bond is far from the first in his bloodline to make a significant impact on the Comets.
Bond’s father, Tony, played at West Carter in the 1980s, and Jackson’s brother Harrison was named the All-Area Small-School Player of the Year in 2010 and went on to play collegiately at Morehead State.
His uncle, Mike Flannery, played on West Carter’s first football team and worked as a Comets assistant coach for many years until retiring after last season. His sons — Patrick and Thomas — are Jackson Bond’s cousins.
Before becoming the 96th District’s representative to the Kentucky General Assembly, Patrick was the first and so far only player to have his number retired for the Comets and won two national titles at Georgetown College in the early 2000s.
Thomas played at Morehead State and Kentucky and is now the Comets’ offensive coordinator.
“Football is everything in my family,” Bond said. “That’s all anybody ever talks about. It’s the sport that matters the most in my family, and to be able to come out and not just represent my team but represent my family playing, it’s special.”
Thomas also represents one of two West Carter connections to the only northeastern Kentucky receiver whose statistical resume still surpasses Bond’s — Gerad Parker.
Parker, who starred from 1996-99 at Lawrence County, is fifth in the KHSAA record books in career receptions (238), seventh in touchdown catches (52) and third in receiving yards (4,736).
Parker and Flannery were briefly together at Kentucky. And Parker, now West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach, is married to Kandi Brown, the MVP of the 2000 Sweet Sixteen won by West Carter’s basketball girls.
Asked by a reporter if that meant all roads lead to Olive Hill, Barker replied, “I’ve always heard that all roads lead to Grahn, so maybe it’s just, all roads lead to Olive Hill. I guess it just goes to show that there’s been good football in this area, in Carter County. There’s gonna be some carryover.”
‘You’ll change
the program’
Bond’s production and leadership jump out. They’ve grown from maturity, Barker said, at least some of which was fed by Bond’s injury and recovery.
“You hate to say an injury is ever good for somebody,” Barker said, “but I think he is so competitive and he wanted to play so badly that having to work and come back from an injury gives him just such a unique perspective.
“Like our program — we set really lofty goals and then we went out and worked for it. He set a really lofty goal for himself and then he met that. I think that’s where a lot of his maturity comes from.”
West Carter’s program is maturing too as it plays in the region championship for the third straight year. Friday’s trip to Middlesboro (12-0) will be the Comets’ first road playoff game since the third round of the 2019 postseason.
But West Carter’s upperclassmen believe the events of the last two seasons have better prepared them for that experience than they were in that 42-7 loss at Beechwood.
“To be able to go down and play a good team like Middlesboro, hopefully we can win and prove to a lot of people that we’re a great team,” Bond said. “I feel like our experience in these games the past couple years will really help us, and I don’t think we’ll be nervous like we have been in previous years.”
Make no mistake, the Comets are going to Middlesboro to win. But regardless of what happens Friday, Bond and his companions have already achieved a deeper aim.
“It’s really special,” Bond said. “That’s what they told us coming in as freshmen: ‘You’ll come here and you’ll change the program, and that’s what we expect you all to do.’ And to be able to actually do that has been amazing.
“Hopefully that continues. Hopefully we just continue to win down the road. That’s been the ultimate goal, is to start a winning tradition here at West Carter.”
