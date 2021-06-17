BELLEFONTE Billy Gussler was unhappy.
Gussler, of Ashland, had just double-bogeyed the par-3 No. 15 hole in Thursday’s second round of the 37th annual AJGA Natural Resource Partners Bluegrass Junior Presented by Encova Insurance. His ire possibly increased when he bogeyed the par-4 No. 16.
By the end of the round at Bellefonte Country Club, however, Gussler felt much better. He went par-birdie over the last two and finished at 3-over-par 73.
Gussler is in a six-way for eighth place at 4-over 144. McKean Collins of Lexington leads the field at 4-under 136, one shot better than first-day leader Michael Lee of Fairfax, Virginia.
Though he dropped two shots after Wednesday’s 1-over 71, Gussler said he played better Thursday – which he admitted was “a little crazy.”
“There were a couple putts out there that I missed I probably should’ve made, and that would’ve been the difference in the score,” Gussler said.
Gussler gushed over two putts in particular: an up-and-down 45-footer to save par on 17 and a 20-foot birdie to finish the round.
“I was plugged in the bunker on my second shot,” Gussler said of his 17th-hole predicament. “My third shot, I barely got out of the bunker, and I made a 45-, 50-footer for par.”
And the third shot on the 392-yard par 4 18th?
“I was probably 20 feet short of the flag, and it probably broke seven, eight inches left to right,” Gussler said. “I just read it perfectly; it fell right into the center.”
Gussler said he’s within reach of Collins and Lee.
“My first goal, obviously, is going to be to win,” Gussler said. “I’m going to come out and play aggressive to hopefully win. My kind of sub-goal is to get back to even (par), and I would be happy with that.”
Four other local golfers had difficult days: Connor Calhoun, of Grayson, 74 for an 8-over 148, tied for 26th; Dylan Stultz, of Greenup, 80, 13-over 153, tied for 38th; Clay Ison, of Ashland, 75, 14-over 154, tied for 43rd; and Gunner Cassity, of Russell, 81, 19-over 159, tied for 52nd.
Calhoun’s goal on Friday: shoot better than 74.
“If you put it in play out here, there’s a lot of opportunities (to) get birdies,” Calhoun said. “Some holes out here, you can take a risk, but some you need to lay back.”
Ison said he didn’t struggle.
“I just had a few ruffles getting used to the greens starting off. A few putts I had, I maybe could’ve given a little bit better effort than what I succeeded in.”
Ison’s highlight: a chip-in birdie on 16.
“First shot is driver, and I hit it on the left side of the fairway,” Ison said. “I was blocked out by trees a little bit, so I punched 6-iron up about five feet short of the green. On my third shot, I hit a 60-degree (lob wedge); I hit it five feet short of the hole, and it rolled in.”
In the girls division, Mia Nixon, of Martins Mill, Texas, is 2-over par, including Thursday’s 2-over 72. She leads Kimberly Shen, of Johns Creek, Georgia by one shot and Anna Swan of North East, Pennsylvania by two.
Tee times for today’s final round run from 7-11:10 a.m. For more information, visit ajga.org.