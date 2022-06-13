BELLEFONTE It was a great day to be named Isabella at the 39th annual Natural Resource Partners and Encova Insurance AJGA Bluegrass Junior girls qualifier on Monday.
Paintsville's Isabella Christy and Isabella Wiley, a senior-to-be at Shelby County, survived a three-players-for-two-spots playoff to earn their berths into the tournament that begins Wednesday at Bellefonte Country Club.
Wiley hit a monster drive on the second hole, followed by a classy wedge shot to five feet that resulted in a birdie. She had to make a mad dash from a local restaurant to make it back for the playoff.
“We were sitting down getting ready to eat then go home and prepare for my next tournament," Wiley said, smiling. "I got a call and they asked if I could be back to the course in 30 minutes. I don’t feel I played that well today, but I was laser-focused in the playoff and made a birdie to seal my spot in the tournament."
The quick drive back to the course may have actually been a positive, according to Wiley.
“I had to quickly just take some practice swings on the tee," she said. "I really didn’t have time to think much about what was at stake. I really just concentrated on my play and not my opponents.”
Christy was solid in the playoff. She made three pars and edged Carter Lankford of Lexington, who bogeyed the short par-3 third hole. The Paintsville High rising junior is happy to be the only local golfer in the field.
“This week will be a lot of fun," Christy said. "It is only an hour from home. We played here last week and I played here last year, so it was is very nice to be on a familiar course."
Morgan Kennedy of Ashland shot an 82 in her bid for a spot in the field.
Karolyn Zeng of Ontario, Canada fired the low round of the day. She notched two front-nine birdies and added 16 pars for an efficient 68.
“It was actually my first time to ever break par for 18 holes," Zeng said. "It was an exciting day for me. I hit 13 greens and putted well throughout the round."
A name to watch is 13 year-old Donina Zhou of San Clemente, California. She fired an impressive 71 for the second-lowest round of the day.
“It was really hot out there today, so I just focused on hitting fairways and greens," the second-year AJGA participant said. "You have to stay in the fairways here or this course will bite you. I need to stay patient the rest of the week."
On the boys side, the Philippines' Jacob Cajita took medalist honors with a round highlighted by two spectacular three-hole stretches on each nine to card a 68.
Cajita birdied three of his first holes to card a 34 on his opening nine. He then took advantage of birdies on holes 10 and 11 to get to 3-under. He then notched another birdie on the notoriously tough par-3 12th.
“I hit a solid drive and second shot into 10," Cajita said. "I missed my eagle putt and had a tap-in birdie. I then drove the par-4 11th and two-putted for another birdie. On 12, I hit a six-iron and drained the birdie putt.”
Cajita hopes the six-birdie round provides momentum for the three-day main draw.
“I want to win, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself," he said. "It is good to be the low qualifier, but the real tournament starts Wednesday. I got a lot of good notes on the course today that will be very helpful the rest of the week.”
Brody Kilburn of Ashland fired an 86 in his attempt to qualify.
The 54-hole event begins begins Wednesday morning for both the girls and boys competition. There will be a 36-hole cut after Thursday’s round. The girls will feature a field of 36 golfers, while the boys side has a field of 60.