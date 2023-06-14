BELLEFONTE The first round of the Bluegrass Junior teed off on Wednesday. The American Junior Golf Association event took place at the Bellefonte Country Club and hosted an array of golfers from around the country and beyond.
Competing in this year’s event were four competitors from the area, all vying to take home the championship on Friday.
The first of these four was Gunner Cassity. He finished the first round with an 8-over 78 after enduring a difficult stretch through the 12-15 holes.
“I’m pretty disappointed, but there have been worse days,” Cassity said. “It’s been good to just come out here and play golf. There’s always the next day.”
Despite those obstacles, Cassity rallied at the 16th and 17th holes with birdies and finished with a par on 18.
“I was pretty carefree,” Cassity said. “I’d already messed up enough that round so I couldn’t have cared less what I shot coming into those holes. and I think that helps when you kind of relax and know you’re not in control of those things.”
Cassity also grabbed a birdie on the par-4 11th hole. He hopes to see more of that in the second round.
“I’m going to try to come out a little more carefree tomorrow and keep up those birdies,” Cassity said. “I’m hoping tomorrow looks a lot better, to stay around par or under. If I can get that great, if not, it wasn’t meant to be, but either way, I’ll have fun.”
Cassity is a Russell native. It felt like he was playing the event in his backyard. He was glad to see all the competitors so close to home.
“It’s great getting to see all the people come here,” Cassity said, “especially for a small town in Kentucky. It’s completely different playing here in a tournament versus just playing here to be playing.”
Morehead’s Athena Singh teed off shortly after Cassity at 10:20 a.m.
Singh took the top prize at last year’s Bluegrass Junior event by an impressive nine-stroke margin.
“I’m excited to be back because of how well I performed here last year,” Singh said. “Last year, I feel like I wasn’t really paying much attention to how much I was focusing on my swing and I just went and played.”
Singh started out this year’s first round on a bit shakier ground than the last, carrying a 4-over-par into the back nine.
“I’m a little disappointed because my first few holes started out rough and there were times where I felt like I could’ve done a lot better,” Singh said, “but overall I’m still happy to play here three days and I think I still have a chance.”
Despite the bogeys this year, Singh was able to keep the damage to a minimum and sank birdies on both the par-4 14th and par-3 15th holes to finish tied for ninth place at 5-over.
“I felt like I was able to get back into my routine,” Singh said. “The last few holes really helped.”
Singh looks to stay in that routine during the second round.
“I’m hoping that I can play my own game and hit my approach shot straighter,” Singh said. “And hopefully I can hit a few more fairways.”
Isabella Christy of Paintsville was also tied for ninth place, posting a 5-over-par 75 thanks to a solid front nine.
“I feel okay,” Christy said of her performance in the first 18 holes. “I just kept my mind focused and tried to stay positive. The course was in great shape, I played here last year too, I like it a lot.”
Christy had a bit of a rough patch in the 12th-16th stretch of holes. But just like Singh, she birded the 14th hole.
When asked about her mindset for the second round, Christy was short and to the point.
“I need to stay focused and positive, and not give up any strokes,” Christy said.
Playing in the final group of the day was Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy.
Kennedy had an impressive 1-over mark through ten holes but also encountered roadblocks on the back nine.
“It went pretty well, but my front nine was definitely my better nine,” Kennedy said. “My putts just weren’t dropping on the back nine. I had two, three putts and it just wasn’t a great back nine, but overall it was pretty good.”
By the time she made it to the par-3 15th, Kennedy had dropped to a 6-over.
She was able to put those holes out of her mind on the 15th, however, and came within a few inches of draining a hole-in-one before tapping it in for birdie.
“I was really proud of myself,” Kennedy said of her performance on the 15th. “I knew, with the wind and going straight downhill, that I had to hit the right club with the right speed, and my mindset was good on that one.”
Kennedy was glad to be able to play against such a talented field so close to home.
“It’s a little crazy,” Kennedy said with a laugh. “There’s people here from around the country, and from outside of the country. It’s really cool.”
Kennedy finished 7-over, tied for 14th place. She hopes to move further up in the second round.
“I definitely want to drop a couple more putts,” Kennedy said. “That would definitely help my score and my placement on the leaderboard. I hit the ball great, so if I can hit the way I did today everything will be good.”
