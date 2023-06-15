BELLEFONTE Athena Singh knows how it feels to be at the top of the leaderboard.
The soon-to-be Rowan County sophomore also knows what it’s like to carry the weight of a defending champion.
Singh’s familiarity with the challenging golf course at Bellefonte County Club after winning the Bluegrass Junior last summer paid dividends on Thursday.
She climbed up the standings on moving day in Round 2, posting a 72, which was three strokes better than her opening-round performance. Singh sits alone in fourth place and only four shots behind the leader heading into the final round on Friday.
“I do feel a little more calm,” Singh said, “knowing that this course is so tough and anything can happen. But I still feel nervous that I’m the defending champion and people might have some expectations.”
“(My competitors) haven’t let it get to them either,” she added. “We are all still trying to win. I hope I do well tomorrow.”
Singh has extensive experience on the links. She completed a stellar season last year that included a 12th Region title. Singh has that mindset in her bag to counter the tense moments on the course.
“I can lean on it because it can help my mental strength during my round,” Singh said. “So, if I hit a few bad shots, I try not to let it get to me.”
Singh’s round included four bogeys but she birded the 17th hole. Singh believed she drove it well between the tree-lined fairways but missed a few opportunities on the greens.
“I felt like I hit my approach shots and drives a lot better than Wednesday,” Singh said. “But I missed all of my 4 to 5-foot putts.”
Jackson Ormond of Webster, New York, also ended his day on a high note after a rough back nine. The first-round leader birdied four of his five holes to build a sizeable lead but followed with a 6-over stretch to temporarily fall out of the top spot.
“It shocked me a little bit,” Ormond said. “After a while, I realized that I just have to make par to get myself into position to go for the win (on Friday). I definitely got hot at the end. I was a little disappointed. I hit a few bumps in the road.”
Ormond rallied to birdie No. 14 but double-bogeyed the following hole. He pared the remaining holes in his round to keep his name among the leaders and it gave him a shot of confidence heading into the final 18.
“It felt really good to get off the course with a few pars,” Ormond said. “I’m getting myself ready to go for a victory.
“On the first five holes, I was hitting my tee shots really well. My irons felt pretty good. Once I got to the seventh hole, my tee shots got away from me. I was behind trees and on this course, it’s tight. You can be too far off.”
Ormond is playing in his first Bluegrass Junior. After two solid rounds, his projections have been altered.
“I came out here with the expectations of placing in the top ten,” Ormond said. “I realized when I got here that I can compete here and win. I think the course suits my game great. I just try and hit fairways and greens. I let the birdies take care of themselves."
Morgan Kennedy, who also holds a 12th Region championship at Boyd County, battled the back nine and stayed above the cutline. She posted another consistent round with a 76 to add to her 77 on Wednesday.
After playing with other talented juniors the last two days, she stays motivated to post another strong score in the final round.
“It shows me that I can work hard and try to catch up to them,” Kennedy said.
The grounds encountered rain overnight before the start of Wednesday’s round but the greens basked in the sunlight on Thursday. Kennedy said the course didn’t change much but, “I didn’t have any three-putts which saved me big time.”
“It’s been really cool,” Kennedy said of playing in her first Bluegrass Junior. “I walked in here really nervous. There are a lot of really good players in this tournament. But I’ve noticed that I can play with them.”
Paintsville’s Isabella Christy is currently tied for fifth place after posting a 73 in the second round.
Meadow Tian of Delaware, Ohio will carry a one-shot lead into the final 18 holes at 3-over. Singapore’s Ella Yokota resides in second place at 4-over.
Cameron Roberts of Robinson Creek, Kentucky, kept his steady stroke in Round 2. He followed a 69 on Wednesday with a 71 in the next stage of the tournament, including just one bogey and eight pars on the back nine.
“It’s missing in the right spots,” Roberts said, “especially with these pins. The greens are getting more firm each and every day.”
“One of the things that I am working on is laying up more to a distance,” he added. “I can put a little more spin on the ball. The closer you get to the green, especially if you are in the rough, it’s hard to put that spin on it. A full shot is definitely better here than in between clubs.”
Roberts sits just a shot back of Ormond, who is currently the only player, boys or girls, under par. The Pikeville junior score remains at even.
Bradford Lacefield, Peyton Ogle, Cameron Phillips and Will Coffman are in a four-way tie for third at 1-over. Huntington's Jack Michael resides in a tie for 16th place.
“I did a little bit today,” Roberts said about looking at the leaderboard. “I saw where (Ormond) made a few doubles.”
“I couldn’t make any putts,” he continued. “I had a few opportunities but I got out of position off the tee on a few of the holes. It’s hard to make birdies here when you are out of position.”
(606) 326-2654 |