BELLEFONTE Gavin Clutts's victory celebration was relatively understated -- a right fist pump near his waist and pointing his right index finger toward friends and family.
The Hazard native's finish, however, was far more exhilarating. His six-foot birdie on the final hole clinched the boys title of the American Junior Golf Association's Natural Resource Partners Bluegrass Junior presented by Encova Insurance tournament Friday at Bellefonte Country Club.
“It was amazing,” said Clutts, who won his first AJGA event.
Clutts, a senior to be at Saddlebrook Prep in Wesley Chapel, Florida, finished with a 5-under-par 205 (including a second straight even-par 70) – two shots better than Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville, West Virginia.
Jake Albert of Blacksburg, Virginia was third with a 1-under 209.
Clutts carded an even-par 35 after nine holes Friday, which Jarvis bettered with a 2-under 33 that included a bogey-birdie-eagle-birdie on holes 6-9. Clutts birdied No. 10, parred 11 and bogeyed 12 and 13.
Then, a nearly two-hour weather delay.
“I just called my girlfriend, talked to her, charged my phone,” Clutts said. “She said, 'Keep playin'. She was going to the mall.”
On the 392-yard, par-4 18th, Clutts sent his drive on the right side of the fairway, which left him with 112 yards to the hole. His second shot, with a 50-degree wedge, came to within six feet of the cup.
Jarvis started the back nine with a par and two bogeys, but he recovered with four pars and a birdie. On 18, he drove the ball about 330 left of the fairway, leaving him about 85 yards. He chose a 60-degree wedge because he wanted maximum height.
“It just got a bad kick off the rough and rolled over the edge of the green,” Jarvis said. The result, a bogey-5.
Jacob Settles of Winchester and Jay Leng of San Diego tied for fourth at even-par 210.
Among local golfers, Jack Michael of Huntington tied for 17th with Charlie Reber of Bowling Green at 6-over 216. Grayson's Connor Calhoun tied for 35th with Felix Luetke Meyring of Shanghai at 13-over 223.
Singh shines
Morehead's Athena Singh easily won the girls title – a nine-shot win over Donina Zhou of San Clemente, California, and Chloe Tarkany of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Singh's 1-under 209 was good for her first win on the AJGA tour. In a word, she was calm.
“I don't think it's hit yet,” she said.
Singh wasn't threatened all week. She carded a 3-under 67 Wednesday and an even-par 70 on Thursday to go with Friday's 2-over 72. She maintained her lead during Friday's solid front nine – her even-par 35 featured two birdies and two bogeys.
The back nine, however, was a struggle. Singh fell to even par after a bogey and double-bogey on 13 and 14. During the delay, she thought about Rubble, her Yorkshire Terrier. (Rubble's picture was on her ball marker.)
“I was checking the weather, mostly,” she said. “I did think about my dog.”
Contemplating her canine worked – Singh parred 15, birdied 16 and parred the final two.
Tarkany, meanwhile, had more trouble – four bogeys dropped her to 6-over. Zhou's downfall was a double-bogey, bogey, birdie and bogey from holes 6-9.
Madison Borders of Bardstown, Jordyn Arts of Trophy Club, Texas and Anna Huang of Coto de Caza, California tied for fourth at 11-over 221.
Paintsville's Isabella Christy, The Daily Independent's 2021 Golfer of the Year, finished 11th with a 17-over 227.
The only thing in question was where Singh would begin high school.
“I'm still not sure, but we're hoping to go to Rowan County,” she said.
Tarkany takes two
Besides finishing second with Zhou, Tarkany won the Cameron Weis Sportsmanship Award.
“It just means so much, this event, and everyone that puts it together,” Tarkany said. “It's a great event, and I love playing it year after year.”
Jacob Cajita of Cebu, Philippines and Cailyn Rogers of Lexington took the Tom and Pat Cooksey Qualifier Award.
Clutts and Singh won the Tom and Jerri Rupert Award. They each received a Yansey Scholarship.