RACELAND Highlands borrowed the slogan of Cobra Kai when the Bluebirds made their first-ever visit to Raceland Friday night.
Strike hard. Strike hard. No mercy.
The top-ranked team in Class 5A followed that slogan to a tee with a 40-0 blanking of the Rams marking the first time Raceland had been shut out since Oct. 4, 2019, in a 26-0 loss to Ashland.
Highlands hit a home run ball on the first play from scrimmage on a pass from wide receiver Adam Surrey to Jackson Arnold for 63 yards and a 6-0 lead only 15 seconds into the contest. After a quick three-and-out, the Bluebirds marched eight plays for 36 yards in 2:27 with Brody Benke polishing off the final yard for a 13-0 lead after one.
“We talk about you grow when you are uncomfortable and tonight, we were uncomfortable, essentially all night,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “So, when you get uncomfortable, that’s really when growth takes place if you’re willing to embrace it and stay in the fight. But credit to them. They’ve got a dang good football team and you are talking about the top team in Class 5A football.”
Highlands (4-1) sacked Raceland quarterback Logan Lundy six times for a loss of 44 yards while holding the Rams to a total of 104 yards on the night. Lundy finished the contest 9 of 20 for 42 yards and an interception in the loss.
Highlands returned to the end zone to open the second on a Benke to Arnold 17-yard pass and a 20-0 lead. The Bluebirds added a 70-yard score off a broken play when backup quarterback Rio Litmer found Matteo Matteloi in the flat and he raced past three would-be tacklers to paydirt.
“It was a great experience for our kids tonight,” Salmons said. “I felt like at times we were in a position to make plays and credit to them, we just couldn’t make them. You have the trick play to start the game, then have a chance to get a stop on the second series on fourth-and-nine and don’t. Then a busted play for a 70-yard touchdown. So, things like that when your margin of error is so small, it makes it really tough.”
Benke finished 8 of 16 for 115 yards and a touchdown. Litmer countered with 142 yards and a pair of scores with both going to Matteloi who had 134 yards on four balls.
Raceland (2-2) held Highlands off the board in the third until Cameron Giesler danced to the end zone and a 33-0 lead after three quarters. Litmer’s final touchdown throw put the running clock in motion with 6:53 to play in the game.
“I felt like in the second half we really challenged our kids to hang in there and to stay in the fight and compete and grow and get better and at the end of the night, we felt like we did that,” Salmons said. “We wanted to come out, surrender the outcome, and see if we could move forward as a football team. We talk about it every Friday night that we have to get better and have to get something from it. This is anything better than we could set up in practice. This is better than anything we will see for the next 11 weeks, Lord willing and the creek doesn’t rise.”
Jaxon Heighton paced the Rams with 52 yards on seven totes. Parker Ison had four catches for 41 yards.
Raceland welcomes Newport Central Catholic to Rams Stadium next Friday night after coming out of three of their first four games against a pair of Class 4A teams and 5A Highlands.
“We don’t make any apologies for who we are, what we do and how we’ve built things here,” Salmons said. “I’m proud because I don’t know if any Class A teams have ever played Ft. Thomas Highlands in the last decade to my knowledge. Kudos to them for coming here. Three hundred sixty-five days ago, we felt like we grew in the game at their place and we feel like tonight, we are going to grow from this.”
HIGHLAND 13 13 7 7 — 40
RACELAND 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
H—Jackson Arnold 63 pass from Adam Surrey (pass fails), 11:45
H—Brody Benke 1 run (Logan Nickelman kick), 6:45
SECOND QUARTER
H—Arnold 17 pass from Benke (Nickelman kick), 10:47
H—Matteo Matteloi 70 pass from Rio Litmer (pass fails), 4:18
THIRD QUARTER
H—Cameron Giesler 1 run (Nickelman kick), 0:50
FOURTH QUARTER
H—Matteloi 44 pass from Litmer (Nickelman kick), 6:53
H R
First Downs 19 9
Rushes-Yards 28-108 37-62
Comp-Att-Int 15-26-0 9-21-1
Passing Yards 320 42
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-89 8-41
Punts-Avg. 1-40.0 6-24.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Highlands rushing: Giesler 14-57, Benke 8-37, Surrey 1-(minus 1), James 4-14, White 1-1.
Raceland rushing: Wallace 15-44, Heighton 7-52, Lundy 3-(minus 7), Browning 6-17, Team 6-(minus 44).
Highlands passing: Litmer 6 of 9 for 142 yards; Benke 8 of 16 for 115 yards; Surrey 1 of 1 for 63 yards.
Raceland passing: Lundy 9 of 20 for 42 yards, interception; Ison 0 for 1.
Highlands receiving: Matteloi 4-134, Class 3-53, Arnold 3-88, Benke 1-9, Hinegardner 2-16, Surrey 1-15, White 1-5.
Raceland receiving: Rowsey 2-2, Wallace 1-(minus 2), Fannin 1-2, Ison 4-41, Browning 1-(minus 1).