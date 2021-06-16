BELLEFONTE Seventy-eight golfers, 78-degree weather.
On a picture-perfect day at Bellefonte Country Club, just three golfers wrapped up the first of three rounds of the 37th annual AJGA NRP Bluegrass Junior with a minus-sign in their par scores.
Michael Lee, of Fairfax, Virginia, is the leader entering Day 2 with a 2-under 68. Yilin (Justin) Sun and Drew Van Dyke each carded a 69.
Billy Gussler, of Ashland, was the top local player after 18 holes with a 1-over-par 71. Gussler picked up where he left off last July in the tournament, when he recorded a third-place finish.
Gussler, who teed off bright and early at 7 a.m., is one of five northeastern Kentucky boys in the field. Dylan Stultz, of Greenup, Gunner Cassity, of Russell, Connor Calhoun, of Grayson, and Clay Ison, of Ashland, comprise the quintet. None of the 24 females in the tournament call this area her home.
Cassity, who was in the same grouping as Lee, participated in his first Bluegrass Junior. The left-hander sporting a ponytail said “it wasn’t the best round, but I kinda hung in there and grinded every hole. Some holes went the way I wanted and other holes didn’t. ... But we’ll be back out here. There’s more to come.”
The Russell junior-to-be turned in a 78 just minutes after Stultz submitted a 73 at the scorer’s tent.
Stultz muffed a chip shot on the par-3 15th hole, but recovered splendidly by dropping in a 30- to 35-foot putt that traveled left to right.
“I felt down,” Stultz said, “and I didn’t plan on making the putt; I just planned on leaving it near the hole, but making it’s always nice.”
Stultz, who will be a Greenup County senior this fall, made his fourth appearance in the tournament. He was 1-over par before bogeying the final two holes.
“I was getting up and down pretty good,” he said. “Short game was definitely a key. Longer stuff definitely could’ve used some work. Putting was definitely key today, which is usually how it is around here.”
Calhoun, who will be a senior at Ashland, logged a 4-over 74. He enters today’s play in a seven-way tie for 21st. His highlight came on No. 16.
“My second shot went way long onto the 18th green,” he said. “I had to get relief. I hit a flop shot, hit the pin, and it rolled out to about 10 feet and I got a par.
“I scrambled all day long, so (74 is) not a bad score for scrambling around out there,” he added.
Kimberly Shen, of Johns Creek, Georgia, is atop the girls leaderboard at 1-under. Mia Nixon, of Martins Mill, Texas, shot even par.
Bluegrass Junior golfers represent 16 different states and three different countries (U.S., China, Hong Kong) this year.
Play will begin at 7 a.m. today with a trio of females teeing off first.
DAY 1 LEADERBOARD
1. Michael Lee -2
t2. Yilin (Justin) Sun -1
t2. Drew Van Dyke -1
4. McKean Collins E
t5. Benjamin Cors +1
t5. Billy Gussler +1
t5. Cameron Jarvis +1
t5. Gavin Clutts +1
t5. Jason Zehala +1