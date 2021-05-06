RUSSELL Lawrence County pitcher Blue Fletcher did his best work on the last nine outs of the Bulldogs’ 2-1 win over Russell on Thursday night.
A leadoff walk to Cole Ward, followed by a double off the bat of RJ Rigsby, put the Red Devils in great position in the fifth inning, trailing by one run. Fletcher promptly struck out two of the next three Russell hitters and induced a popout in the infield to escape the jam.
“I thought RJ’s ball might get out of here,” Red Devils coach Tim Rice said. “They did a good job keeping Cole from scoring to tie the game. Blue went back and found another gear to get out of that inning.”
Fletcher retired the Red Devils in order in the final two frames for a complete-game win to run the Bulldog record to 15-2.
Bulldogs coach Travis Feltner likes Fletcher’s competitiveness on the mound.
“Blue is a fierce competitor,” he said. “He is actually a catcher by trade. He bowed his neck to get out of a couple tough situations. He gave us a chance to win and that is what we ask of our pitchers.”
Russell starter Brayden Hartman threw four strong innings, only allowing two runs and hits despite walking six batters and one hits batsman. Lawrence County scratched out two runs on only one hit in the decisive third inning. Two throwing errors in the inning cost the Red Devils dearly. The Bulldogs drew three walks and scored a run on a steal of second base to lead 1-0. Jacob Fletcher, who had the Bulldogs’ only two hits, lined a single to left field to give his team a 2-0 lead.
“Jacob went through a little bit of a dry spell early in the season,” Feltner said. “The last few week he has been on a tear and his second hit to drive in what turned out to be the game-winning run was huge tonight.”
Hartman pitched around two walks and an error in the fourth to escape a bases-loaded jam. Both agreed Hartman and reliever Trent Tice were effective for Russell.
Feltner said the Bulldogs never got comfortable against Hartman.
“He was effectively wild,” Feltner said. “We never could get comfortable with him. He has a sneaky fastball and can throw his breaking pitch anytime in the count. We haven’t seen live pitching for eight days and that made it tough as well.”
Rice was pleased with both Devils pitchers.
"Brayden has good enough stuff to beat anyone,” he said. “Yes, he is effectively wild. We depend on Trent to come out of the bullpen and he threw an excellent three innings for us tonight.”
Russell (14-6) has lost two consecutive close games to the two of the area’s top teams, Raceland and Lawrence County. Rice feels the Red Devils just need to put together a complete game.
“I told the guys we are piecing games together, just not a complete game yet,” he said. “When we get good pitching and defense, we don’t hit; when we hit, don’t play good defense. We are just looking for that complete game when all facets are clicking. You have to tip your cap to Lawrence, but this one does sting a little bit.”
LAWRENCE 002 000 0 — 2 2 1
RUSSELL 001 000 0 — 1 5 3
B. Fletcher and Preston. Hartman, Tice (5) and Rigsby. W — Fletcher. L — Hartman. 2B — Rigsby (R).