Greenup County's special teams didn't receive the memo.
On a night when the Musketeers escaped with a narrow 21-19 win over Russell, the slight edge is due to a pair of blocked kicks by Greenup County. One was an extra point attempt and the other was a potential game-winning field goal.
“We played a really good first half, offensively and defensively,” Greenup County coach Travis Jones said. “We controlled the line of scrimmage. We came out and played an awful third quarter. Moving forward, the goal is to put together four quarters. We can be a special team if we can keep that intensity going.”
This year’s edition of the Backyard Brawl saw the Musketeers jump out to an early lead, but the Red Devils stole momentum halfway through the third quarter with a crucial pick-six that turned everything Russell’s way.
“I’m proud of how they battled,” Russell coach T.J. Maynard said. “We didn’t play well in the first half, but we did a better job in the second half. It’s frustrating to lose to a rival, but I at least feel better about how we finished the game than how we started.”
With the Greenup County offense putting up goose eggs for both the third and fourth quarters, it looked like the Red Devils were poised to steal a win at The Farm.
With just 19 seconds to go, Russell moved the ball to the 7-yard line with a catch from Noah McDaniels. The Red Devils tried to punch it in on the ground on the next two plays with rushes by Andre Richardson-Crews but he was stopped at the five and the 1-yard line.
With just one second left on the clock, Maynard elected to send out his field goal unit.
It was a risky move given the events from earlier in the game.
The game started with a 10-play drive from Greenup County that was capped off by an Ike Henderson touchdown run from five yards out.
By the end of the first quarter, the Musketeers were right back in scoring position, punching it in from just three yards away on the very first play of the second quarter.
With Karter Gillam nailing both PATs, the Musketeers found themselves with a 14-0 advantage as the first half progressed.
Russell finally managed to get a foot in the door thanks to a 13-play drive that saw the Red Devils get its first big chunk play of the game. Ethan Pack found Caden Pennington for an 18-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-7.
“He’s grown up from last year,” Maynard said of his quarterback. “He’s got some guys around him now that can take a little bit of that burden off of him. When he’s running and throwing it well, it helps us out a lot.”
What immediately followed would prove to be a bad omen in hindsight.
Following the touchdown, Russell attempted the extra point but Ben Totten’s kick was blocked by Greenup County’s R.J. Veach.
On the ensuing Musketeer drive, Tyler Sammons took advantage of a broken-down play and scrambled from one side of the field to the other for a 32-yard touchdown run.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Jones said of Sammons. “Everyone around here would say that. I’ll be honest, once we threw the pick-six (in the third quarter), I don’t think I did a good job at calling plays. I think I got too conservative offensively.”
Greenup County had a firm 21-6 lead after Sammons’ fine footwork. The quarterback’s dance to the end zone would be the last time the Musketeers would find paydirt.
Russell tried to put together a scoring drive to close out the first half, and it looked to be successful at doing so.
Unfortunately for the Red Devils, a stingy Musketeer red zone defense and a rapidly expiring clock worked against Russell’s efforts.
With five seconds left, Russell tried to get a pass to the end zone, but it was broken up by Greenup County’s Jasper Davis.
The Red Devils would not be deterred after the break.
“Both teams slugged it out in the second half,” Maynard said. “We talked to our kids at halftime and we didn’t think the first half was representative of how we can play. We came out in the second half and played a lot better. We stuck together and had each other’s back, but we came up a little short.”
After picking up a fresh set of downs on a Musketeers’ drive late in the third quarter, Sammons was picked off by Elijah Hankins who took it 13 yards to the house.
“After throwing that pick-six on the goal line, (it) was the turning point,” Jones said. “We let it affect us and we didn’t do a good job. We weren’t able to put anything together on offense after that.”
The PAT was successful from Totten.
The Red Devils forced a Greenup County punt on the following drive and then responded with a nine-play scoring march that was culminated by Caleb Rimmer’s score on the ground from two yards out.
In an attempt to make up for the earlier missed PAT, Russell elected to go for two but was unsuccessful.
All was not lost for the visiting squad. With just a two-point deficit at this point, the Red Devils needed just one more defensive stop to get a chance to win.
Greenup County’s final drive started from their own 14-yard line. It was hampered by multiple flags and a prolonged stoppage due to a player injury.
By the time Russell stopped the Musketeers on a third-and-25 situation and forced the punt, the Red Devils had 2:36 left on the clock.
Starting on their own 46-yard line, Russell made its way into Greenup County territory on the first play and seemed to just chug along from there.
The scoreboard eventually showed just one second left and the Red Devils had the ball 1 yard shy of the goal line.
“We’d just had two opportunities inside the 10-yard line to punch it in,” Maynard said of the decision to kick it with the final play rather than run it. “We felt like we were there. It’s an extra point, and if you don’t get any penetration, it’s automatic. But you have to give the Greenup kids credit. They made a play.”
Russell lined up for a field goal with a chance to snatch the win out of Greenup County’s hands.
Then came Aiden Gue.
The Musketeer senior came barreling around the corner and timed his leap perfectly to connect with the ball, saving the win for his team.
“We saw them in the huddle, and we know their PAT personnel,” Jones said. “I thought they were going to kick the ball, but in the huddle, we were kind of going back and forth about whether we’re running defense or PAT block.”
“Once they lined up, I called a timeout,” he added. “It looked like I was icing the kicker, but really I was just making sure we were in the best position possible to make a big-time play.”
Despite the result, Maynard is still proud of his team’s efforts and stands by the call to kick. Russell will look to rebound next week as they travel to Ohio to play South Point.
“I hope we come back hungry,” Maynard said. “We don’t want to allow this to happen next week, so if we find ourselves down here with a chance to punch it in, we punch it in. We’re young and green, but I’m proud of how they played this second half.”
Greenup County plans to carry this momentum across the river into Portsmouth next Friday.
“I just want us to come out and play physical,” Jones said. “We need to put four quarters together and that’ll be our emphasis at practice. If you prepare yourself for four quarters, you’ll practice well throughout the week. I’m looking forward to seeing them put a full game together next week.”
RUSSELL 0 6 7 6 — 19
GREENUP CO. 7 14 0 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
GC— Ike Henderson 5 run (Karter Gilliam kick), 9:13.
SECOND QUARTER
GC— Tyson Sammons 3 run (Gilliam kick), 11:56.
R–– Caden Pennington 18 pass from Ethan Pack (kick blocked), 4:50
GC–– Sammons 32 run (Gilliam kick), 1:27.
THIRD QUARTER
R— Elijah Hankins 13 interception return (Ben Totten kick), 2:56.
FOURTH QUARTER
R— Caleb Rimmer 2 run (run failed), 7:02.
R GC
First Downs 18 13
Rushes-Yards 45-224 33-197
Comp-Att-Int 7-14-0 5-11-1
Passing Yards 79 102
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 2-20.5
Penalties-Yards 5-29 8-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 21-106, Pack 15-84, Rimmer 8-29, Frasure 1-5.
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 16-128, Henderson 16-68, Walker 1-1.
Russell passing: Pack 7 of 14 for 79 yards.
Greenup County passing: Sammons 5 of 11 for 102 yards and one interception.
Russell receiving: Pennington 3-46, Anderson 1-15, McDaniels 1-10, Hankins 1-6, Totten 1-1.
Greenup County receiving: Boggs 3-75, Henderson 1-18, Gue 1-9.