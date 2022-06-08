Seven northeastern Kentucky players have been named to the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Team, including two first-teamers – Lawrence County’s Bryce Blevins and Chase Alderman of Rowan County.
Blevins, bound for Marshall University, went 8-1 on the mound with one save in 50 2-3 innings. His earned run average was 0.97. He had 98 strikeouts and six walks, along with two no-hitters.
Blevins batted .368 with eight doubles, three homers and 38 runs batted in. He was voted 15th Region Player of the Year by the region’s head coaches.
Alderman went 7-2 with a 1.86 ERA, 84 strikeouts and 23 walks in 49 innings. The Eastern Kentucky University signee hit .375, with four homers, nine doubles, 24 stolen bases, 29 RBIs and 53 runs scored.
Boyd County’s Jake Biggs and Luke Preston and Paintsville’s Baron Ratliff claimed second-team All-State honors.
Biggs hit .450 with 44 runs, 30 RBIs and 12 doubles. The Pikeville signee went 6-2 on the hill with a 1.27 ERA, 62 strikeouts and 16 walks in 55 innings.
Preston batted .482, scored 33 runs, drove in 36 and produced 16 doubles. He homered five times.
Ratliff hit .430, scored 45 runs, drove in 55 and doubled and homered 12 times apiece.
Third-teamers included Lawrence County’s Luke Patton and Rowan County’s Hayden Mains.
Patton, bound for Army, hit .462, scored 32 runs, drove in 31 and hit seven home runs. He went 6-2 with a 1.72 ERA, 80 strikeouts and 24 walks in 53 innings on the mound.
Mains batted .455 with 53 runs, 38 RBIs and 12 doubles. He compiled a 1.20 ERA in 40 2-3 innings, with 62 strikeouts against 21 walks. He was 5-2 with two saves.
Mr. Baseball honors went to Patrick Forbes of Bowling Green.