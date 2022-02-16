Kelsie Woodard was tied for fifth in the state in rebounds per game two seasons ago, with 13.2. Last winter, Woodard continued that climb, to second in the commonwealth with 13.6 caroms per contest.
This year, in the Menifee County star post player’s second senior season afforded by Senate Bill 128, entering Wednesday night’s game with Raceland, Woodard was tied for 36th on that list with 9.9 rebounds per game — still clearly a great accomplishment but not the state-wide rarefied air of the two previous years.
Informed of this development by a reporter, and asked her thoughts on why, Woodard provides a window into her approach to the game.
She’s concerned with production, yes, but not just the production specifically associated with her name.
“We’re hitting a lot more this year,” Woodard said with a grin. “Last year, I had five or six offensive rebounds a game. This year, we’re making shots and just going with it.”
It’s working. Menifee County entered play Wednesday with a record of 17-13 (counting two COVID-19 cancellation forfeit losses and one such win) and in hot pursuit of an unprecedented sixth consecutive trip to the 16th Region Tournament.
Before the current stretch, the Wildcats hadn’t been to the region tournament in a decade and a half and had never qualified for that event more than two years in a row.
Woodard is right in the middle of it — figuratively and literally. She’s averaging 17.6 points per game, making her a double-double threat nightly.
“Kelsie requires a lot of attention,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said, “and if you let them get in a halfcourt set, she can be a problem.”
But now, she’s not the only one. Woodard’s style of play has both fostered and benefited from the Wildcats’ improvement as a program.
Menifee County coach Paul Ricker noted that the Wildcats aren’t as single-mindedly reliant on Woodard to score as they were on other recent talented players such as her big sister, Ashton Woodard, or Emma Hacker. That has allowed Woodard to carve out her own style that works in concert with her personality.
“She’s actually blazing her own path,” Ricker said. “She’s not trying to play like Emma or Ashton. Both of those players took on the role of, ‘I need to score for us to win,’ and Kelsie just does whatever the right play is.
“That will benefit her much better at the college level. We need for her to try to score a few more times, but that’s OK. She’s making the right play most of the time and when you do that, and if your teammates play well, it’s gonna put you in a good chance to win.”
Woodard has long been regarded as one of the region’s top inside players. In times past, many opposing teams’ best counter to Woodard was to pressure Menifee County early and often to try to prevent the Wildcats from being able to get the ball across the timeline, much less in halfcourt sets.
That’s no longer as effective as it once was, with Menifee County’s overall team strength increasing.
“If you just let them walk up the floor and throw it in there, she’s a bear,” Fraley said of Woodard, “and now they’ve got the little Gevedon girl (eighth-grader Jaycee Gevedon) who shoots it really well and they’ve got some other kids who made some moves (in their Feb. 7 game in Summit).”
Concurred Woodard: “I trust my teammates a lot. I have trust and faith in them that they’ll make the shots, and they trust me too.”
Ricker pointed out that Fleming County employed a box-and-1 against Menifee County in a regular-season meeting and sent the chaser after Gevedon, who is averaging 12.1 ppg, “and just left the box surrounding Kelsie.”
Shalyne Baker (8.4 ppg), Taylor Parks (7.4 ppg) and Morgan Wells (5.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg) have proven to be productive as well.
“She’s got kids who are growing up around her, following her example, understanding they’ve gotta go after the ball,” Ricker said, “so now we’ll have six or seven kids with four or five (rebounds), instead of her with 16 and everybody else with one.”
Even so, Woodard’s career statistics rival those of Ashton Woodard and Chelsea Williams — a 2009 graduate and her cousin. That’s right — the three members of Menifee County’s career 2,000-point club share the same gene pool.
Kelsie Woodard is the only one of the trio to wear green and white on the Johnson Arena floor. Williams was on one region tournament team in her career, but it was as an eighth-grader at Wolfe County, Ricker said. Ashton graduated the year before the Wildcats’ current region appearance streak started.
“This group is special,” Kelsie Woodard said. “These past six years have been really fun, with having great teammates, and the support is amazing from the fans.”
Considering how difficult it was for Menifee County to normalize making the trip to Morehead, the Wildcats don’t want to see that streak end.
“It’s where we want to be,” Ricker said. “Teams expect us to do certain things. People around Frenchburg expect us to do certain things. It’s nice to be respected and have expectations, but at the same time, it doesn’t make that first-round game in the district any easier.
“I’m still just as nervous. I’m not ready to go back to not making it. So we’re still trying to do everything we can to be as good as we can be.”
Woodard and her family have been critical to that effort. This is Ricker’s 16th season, and a Williams or a Woodard has been present for each of them. That figures to continue next year — Katie Woodard, Ashton and Kelsie’s sister, is a junior.
Williams, Ashton Woodard and Kelsie’s varsity careers have run back-to-back but didn’t overlap: a year after Williams’s graduation, Ashton Woodard joined the club in 2009-10 as a sixth-grader before a KHSAA rule change that would prohibit that today.
Ashton — now a volunteer assistant — graduated in 2016 as Menifee County’s all-time leading scorer with 2,323 career points, and Kelsie came aboard the next season. She has scored 2,219 points and counting as well as surpassing 1,500 career rebounds in the six years since.
Their example has helped the Wildcats continue to build their program, Ricker said.
“I’ve had that family for my whole career,” he said. “It’s just been fantastic having these kids that love the game and are willing to put forth the effort to take our program to the next level. So what you’re having is these younger kids that are coming into the program now these last five or six years who got to watch Chelsea Williams and Ashton Woodard, Kelsie Woodard, Emma Hacker. They’re enjoying what they’re seeing, so you get this group coming that is just pretty special.”
Kelsie Woodard is bound for the University of South Carolina Aiken, an NCAA Division II school, when her time at Menifee County is up. Between now and then, the Wildcats want to not only make it back to the region tournament but win a game there — a feat Menifee County hasn’t accomplished since 1988.
Was that what Woodard had in mind when she elected to stay in Frenchburg one more year?
“It’s definitely made us all work harder,” she said. “We all do this for each other, so wanting to win a game at region — we’ve all worked really hard.”
(606) 326-2658 |