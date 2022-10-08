OLIVE HILL Prayer and being together.
West Carter football coach Daniel Barker – and quite possibly the Comets he coaches and the rest of Olive Hill – perhaps relied on those things again Friday.
For the record, Prestonsburg defeated West Carter, 38-14 – the Blackcats' first win over the Comets in five meetings since 2019.
Friday was the culmination of one of the saddest weeks in West Carter sports history.
You know the awful details – senior football player Brent King and fellow student Garrett Belcher were killed at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident on Kentucky 2 near the Interstate 64 off-ramp and intersection of Ky. 59.
Barker wasn't sure playing a game Friday was therapeutic.
“I don't know if it's football or just getting the group together and giving them a little bit of normalcy,” Barker said. “For a lot of these kids, this may be the first death they've ever encountered to somebody that was close to them.”
Before the game started, there was a moment of silence at the 9-minute mark of pregame warmups to honor King, who wore No. 9. At one of the 25-yard lines, a “9” was painted, and the initials “GB” were emblazoned at the other.
Later, Prestonsburg's booster club presented a memorial wreath. West Carter took a delay of game penalty on the first play to commemorate King's life – a penalty the Blackcats declined.
West Carter has had a trying year before this week – at least seven Comets are down with injuries.
“I don't know how many are dressing,” Barker said before the game. “We have a 37-man roster.”
Prestonsburg's (7-1, 2-1 in Class 2A, District 8) strategy was simple – get the ball to Ethan Jarvis. It was a smart plan – he led everyone with 104 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“This is my fifth year here; we've been through some pretty tough seasons the last four, five years,” Blackcats coach Brandon Brewer said. “And this group of seniors were eighth-graders my first year here, and we worked real closely with those kids.”
The Blackcats amassed 196 rushing yards and another 62 through the air. Quarterback Reece Hamilton threw for two touchdowns to Dalton Elliott – a 37-yarder with five seconds left in the first quarter and a 20-yarder with 6:44 left in the second.
What almost went unnoticed was the Blackcats' defense – it held West Carter (1-6, 1-2) to 64 rushing yards, and senior Gavin Stephens thrice sacked quarterback Kale Back for minus-40 yards.
“Just firing off the ball, staying in my stance real low, using my hands and just getting past my defender,” Stephens said.
Back threw for 136 yards and a 29-yard score to Timothy Fields, and Cole Crampton ran for 104 and a 2-yard touchdown with 8:50 to go in the game.
In the end, Barker found a smidgen of solace in how his team played.
“We didn't play well, but we played hard,” Barker said. “We knew our kids were emotionally spent and physically spent; they haven't slept, they haven't eaten like normal, so just how hard they played was the encouraging thing.”
PRESTONSBURG 14 10 7 7 – 38
WEST CARTER 0 0 6 8 – 14
FIRST QUARTER
P-Ethan Jarvis 6 run (Max Willoughby kick), 2:24
P-Dalton Elliott 37 pass from Reece Hamilton (Willoughby kick), 0:5.4
SECOND QUARTER
P-Elliot 20 pass from Hamilton (Willoughby kick), 6:44
P-Willoughby 24 field goal, 1:33
THIRD QUARTER
P-Jarvis 6 run (Willoughby kick), 6:45
WC-Timothy Fields 29 pass from Kale Back (pass failed), 4:31
FOURTH QUARTER
P-Elliott 1 run (Willoughby kick), 8:50
WC-Cole Crampton 2 run (Tabor Tackett pass from Back), 8:24
P WC
First downs 22 9
Rushes-yards 46-196 26-64
Comp-Att-Int 4-5-1 3-12-1
Passing yards 62 136
Fumbles-lost 4-2 3-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 4-17.5
Penalties-yards 2-22 11-102
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Prestonsburg rushing: Jarvis 21-126, Little 11-48, George 4-4, Elliott 6-30, Hamilton 5-(minus-12).
West Carter rushing: Crampton 18-104, Back 7-(minus-40), Dean 1-4.
Prestonsburg passing: Hamilton 4-5-62.
West Carter passing: Back 3-12-136.
Prestonsburg receiving: Elliott 2-42, Jarvis 1-11, Fitch 1-9.
West Carter receiving: Fields 1-29, Crampton 2-107.