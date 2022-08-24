WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. Lacyn Black’s Little League experience hasn’t concluded just yet.
The slugger from the Boyd County National 12U softball All-Stars will be looking to hit many long balls on a national stage at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Black will be among eight regional qualifiers in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby at Volunteer Stadium today.
The 12U All-Stars won a state championship in July and advanced to the Central Region Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana.
Black blasted 37 home runs in the derby at the state competition. She moved on to the regional event at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, on July 17.
Black hit 19 dingers to claim the top spot over batters from 10 different states.
Since its inception in 2019, the Little League Home Run Derby program has given over 10,000 Little Leaguers in both baseball and softball divisions the opportunity to showcase their abilities to hit the long ball.
ESPN will televise a replay of the event on Friday at 7 p.m.