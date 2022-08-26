Late Thursday night, Lacyn Black was still “so excited I can’t think.”
If the Boyd County National Little League All-Star slugger was reeling, that’s OK. She had just reeled in the big one.
Black hit 30 home runs over three rounds — including one that completely left Little League Volunteer Stadium’s playing surface, according to her mother — to win the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby on Thursday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Thursday was the third portion of the competition. It began at the local level in June, when Black hit 37 home runs. She advanced to the East Regional Home Run Derby on July 17 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and went deep 19 times to best a field that included batters from 10 states.
Black’s success at the home park of the Texas Rangers gave her confidence as she headed from the Lone Star State to the Keystone State, she said. And that was when she realized winning the whole thing was on the table.
Rightfully so. Black warmed up as she went along in the bracket-style format for the finals, hitting three homers in the first round and 10 in the second round before producing 17 dingers in the third round to claim the crown.
“The pitching was a lot better,” Black said by phone of Thursday’s event, as opposed to the regional outing, “so it kinda helped me do better.”
Black, a right-handed swinger who said she likes to be pitched down the middle, said she hit the majority of her shots to center and left field.
Black, who hit three long balls in a middle school game for Boyd County against Ashland in April, entertained the idea of moving on after this Little League season to see what was next, even though she has one more summer of eligibility, said her mother, Tiffany.
The combination of her personal long-ball journey and that of her Boyd County National 12U All-Stars team — which went undefeated through district and state tournament play and advanced to the Central Region Tournament in Indiana — changed that.
“After experiencing everything this summer, she wants to come back one more year with her teammates and do it all again,” Tiffany Black said.
Black takes home a trophy from Thursday’s win, as well as a treasure trove of memories. They include having been coached by softball legend Jennie Finch, winning a tournament that was to be broadcast Friday nationally on ESPN by Jessica Mendoza and Todd Frazier, and being presented the hardware and getting another special moment with Finch.
“She’s very shy and backwards,” Tiffany Black said of Lacyn, “so Jennie was actually giving her a hard time after it was all over about, ‘Kid, you better get home and smile; I know it’s down in there right now.’
“That was pretty cool. They actually got to talk a lot, and she gave all the girls pointers and coached them and encouraged them. It was a pretty awesome experience.”
Boyd County National also received $5,000 for Black’s regional tournament win, Tiffany Black said.
Black and her family planned to travel home Friday. She will still have a few days to savor the summer before returning to classes at Boyd County Middle on Wednesday.
“It’s a good memory that’ll last a lifetime,” Lacyn Black said.
