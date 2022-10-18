GRAYSON Bishop Brossart entered Tuesday night’s Semi-State contest with East Carter with one specific goal: Do not let Ellie Thomas touch the ball.
Thomas led the Raiders with 42 goals this season, but Tuesday night, the 10th Region Champs had a recipe brewing to slow her down. They simply built a wall around her and the plan worked to perfection as the Mustangs knocked off the Raiders, 2-0, on a cold and breezy night at Bill Ticknor Memorial Field.
“Our defense has been really strong this year and have been really good at shutting down quality players like (Thomas),” Bishop Brossart coach Andy Smith said. “We train on it a lot and we work on our defense every day and it shows in our stats. Always proud of my defense.”
Not only did the Mustangs make things tough for the Raiders as they tried many different ways to create runouts for a look at goal, but their pressure also made things difficult in general, making the Raiders play faster than their coach would have liked to see.
“They played well and pressed high which caused us a lot of problems,” East Carter coach Tyler Walker said. “We came out a little timid in the fact that we were so scared to lose the ball, we played the ball off and just got rid of it all the time which hurt us.”
Bishop Brossart took four swings at the net in the first 22 minutes of action. The first missed wide right, the second was wide left and the third came on a penalty kick from Katelynn Kremer that sailed over the crossbar. But the fourth swing found the twine in the 22nd minute from Emma Sandfoss and a 1-0 lead.
“I feel like we had those opportunities and we are always a feast-or-famine team,” Smith said. “We’re either feasting or famine. It’s really tough for us sometimes to find the back of the net, but when we do, we’re pretty dangerous.”
East Carter maintained the constant pressure by Bishop Brossart while fending off shots and runouts much of the half to stay within one at the break. But the Mustangs struck again early in the second half after Rachel Shewmaker deposited the ball over the mitts of the Raiders goalie and a 2-0 lead that would stand for the win.
“I thought we played fantastic defensively for how high they pressured and how much they pressured and how much we turned it over,” Walker said. “Credit to my defense for holding them to only two goals.”
Bishop Brossart advances to the Elite Eight against a 25-1 Lexington Catholic team Thursday night.
“In what we need in order to get through the next game is just a total team effort and true grit and accountability,” Smith said.
East Carter closes its season 16-7-1 while checking off a pair of goals the team set going into the postseason.
“Our goal at the beginning of the year was to win another region championship and we went out and did that,” Walker said. “After that, our secondary goal was to come out and play this game like we deserve to be in it and I think that we did that. Sometimes it doesn’t fall your way, but I thought the girls put everything they had into this game and that’s all I can ask of them.”