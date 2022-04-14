RACELAND After throwing 91 pitches through six innings Thursday night, no one was going to take the ball from Boyd County ace Jake Biggs and he was very clear about his intentions.
“He looked me dead in the eye after the sixth inning and said, don’t take me out,” Boyd County skipper Frank Conley said of Biggs. “He didn’t have to tell me that because I wasn’t going to anyway. I’m glad that he has that mentality. I knew he did. He’s that kid. He has that mentality and he’s been that kid for years for us.”
Biggs would need only seven more pitches to retire Raceland in order in the final frame to secure a 5-4, complete-game victory.
“He’s a baseball player,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “It was his game to lose or his game to win and he won it tonight.”
But in a game that featured nine total runs, only one was earned as sloppy play on both sides in key moments provided big innings.
Raceland dented the scoreboard for three in the first after a throwing error by Biggs allowed two Rams to score. One play later, a Colton Holman safety squeeze plated the third run and a 3-0 lead.
“We were down three runs in the first inning before we got two outs and never quit,” Conley said. “Just chipped away at it, chipped away at it and never gave up.”
Boyd County (6-7) found its opportunity in the third when the Lions took advantage of two Raceland (9-3) miscues in the frame after a batted ball to first bounced over the glove of Kadin Shore to cut the deficit to 3-2 with no one out. Back-to-back groundouts by the Lions failed to score the runner from third, but an Alex Martin grounder to Conner Hughes at short drew an errant throw that evened the score at 3-3 and allowed the inning to continue.
That is when Jacob Vanover smacked his first of two doubles in the contest for a 4-3 lead.
“Hats off to Boyd,” Mills said. “They made one more play than we did to be honest with you. I thought pitchers did well for both sides. Defense lacked on both sides. We had the one inning where we gave up four and we had two errors that inning and that’s the one that came back to bite us in the hind end. We also had a couple base running blunders. Those kinds of things take the winds out of your sail late in the game.”
Boyd County hammered out four total doubles in the game with the Vanover’s second resulting in the eventual go-ahead run in the sixth on a two-out error by the left fielder. Luke Preston and Vanover each tallied a pair of doubles and added an RBI.
“We keep doing that and we will be OK,” Conley said. “We’ve hit a lot of doubles this year. I had someone tell me one time that doubles in high school are power and we’ve hit a lot of doubles this year. So, we’ve got some power and its good it turns up when it does.”
Down 5-4 in the home sixth and the meat of the order due up for the Rams, Clay Coldiron slapped a ball to right to lead off the frame and represented the tying run. But Biggs struck out the next three Rams he faced to end the threat with Coldiron stranded at second.
“When you play good teams, you have to make certain you execute in every situation and tonight we didn’t do that and we get to learn tonight,” Mills said.
Biggs tallied nine strikeouts in the win, include four of the final six batters he faced with the fastball after his breaking ball had gone away.
“He kind of set them up with the curveball early and then a lot of fastballs late,” Conley said. “That’s what he does. You give him the ball and you are going to have a chance to win. He’s going to give you a chance to win it doesn’t matter who you are playing.”
Although Thursday night’s game was the first for the Lions since Apr. 8 after returning from the beach, Conley was not surprised at the defensive blunders by his squad.
“It really wasn’t unexpected,” Conley said. “We’ve done it a lot this year. We haven’t played a clean game all year. We have to get better at that. Those teams don’t last in the postseason. But we never quit.”
BOYD CO. 004 001 1 — 5 6 2
RACELAND 300 010 0 — 4 4 3
Biggs and Young; Floyd, Holtzapfel (3), Pullin (6) and Lynd. W—Biggs. L—Pullin. 2B—Preston 2 (BC), Vanover 2 (BC), Hughes (R).