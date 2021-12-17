SUMMIT Boyd County’s Audrey Biggs found scoring help in the second half. West Carter’s Allie Stone had to shoulder the load in the final 16 minutes.
Biggs came out aggressive on the offensive end, collecting 11 of her team’s first 13 points. Taylor Bartrum tallied seven of her 15 points in the closing minutes against the Comets on Thursday night.
Emilee Neese added eight as the Lions held off West Carter for a 59-48 win at Boyd County Middle School.
Biggs eventually posted a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds.
“I just have to start out strong,” Biggs said, “and help get the team into the game. We wanted to grab the momentum right from the tip.”
“We had to come back and show who we are this year,” she added. “We have a chance to be really good this season.”
Stone netted 16 points over the final two frames to keep the Comets within shouting distance. Alexis Bond supplied a couple of crucial buckets and Camryn Burton splashed a late 3, but West Carter could not produce enough points to get even down the stretch.
“Allie is capable of that every single night,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “The other girls are capable of scoring double digits, too. Once we hit that and figure out how these girls can reach double digits, it will help us win these big games. It’s something that we will look at. We want to get these girls more involved.”
Biggs’s quick start helped set the tone for Boyd County. The Lions extended a three-point advantage into a 10-point cushion after Bartrum’s steal and layup early in the first quarter. Biggs repeated the same feat to open the second stanza.
“She came out and hit a couple of 3s and was going to the basket strong,” Boyd County Pete Fraley said of Biggs. “Those are all things that she can do. She is so versatile. We can bring her out on the floor, or we can post her up. Our kids did a good job of finding her early.”
Biggs connected on a triple during a seven-point spurt before halftime. Bartrum also contributed to the surge with a pair of free throws and a productive drive to the tin.
“Taylor and I are a great duo on the floor,” Biggs said, “whether it’s basketball or volleyball. She is my point guard. We read each other very well.”
Foul trouble became an early concern for both teams as key personnel was forced to spend several minutes on the bench in the first half.
Millie Henderson recorded two quick fouls for the Comets at the 6:07 mark of the opening stanza, which left the frontcourt short-handed on both ends of the court for the rest of the first half.
“They are calling different things this year,” Conn said. “You had to figure out what they are going to call or not going to call. You had to figure out how to adjust to that offensively and defensively. The girls that came in gave us big minutes tonight.”
“Millie is fantastic,” she added. “She is as hard-nosed as they come. She wants to play defense against the best players. She loves that opportunity. She plays so hard that she can take a player out of their game. Sometimes, she plays so hard, she takes herself out.”
Both teams combined for 43 trips to the charity stripe as the Lions could not break free from the Comets before halftime. Stone’s 12 points in the second frame didn’t hurt West Carter’s efforts.
“We were starting to get in a rhythm (in the first half) and Jenna (Stewart) picks up her third foul,” Fraley said. “That was on me. I thought that was only her second foul. … McKenzie Moore came in and did a great job for us. We are trying to get more experience.”
Stone’s 3-pointer and Alexis Bond’s floater cut the Comets’ deficit to 44-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Biggs tallied four quick points and Neese added a bucket to open the final frame. Stone and her team kept battling but Boyd County (4-1) put the game away at the free throw line.
“West Carter is a nice team,” Fraley said. “I told them when Allie crosses halfcourt, you have to know where she is at. We have to work on some things. We let her shake free a couple of times. We were resilient. West Carter pressed us. I want teams to press us because that is the only way we will get better.”
Stone collected 33 points for West Carter (4-3). Bond added five.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 0-2 2-2 7 2
Stone 8-15 13-16 5 33
Bond 2-11 1-2 5 5
M. Henderson 2-3 0-0 0 4
H. Henderson 0-1 0-0 0 0
Burton 1-5 0-0 1 3
Kinney 0-0 1-2 0 1
Nichols 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 3
TOTAL 13-37 17-22 22 48
FG Pct: 35.1. FT Pct: 77.3. 3-point FGs: 5-18 (Middleton 0-2, Stone 4-8, Bond 0-2, M. Henderson 0-1, H. Henderson 0-1, Burton 1-4) FT: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 4-6 7-11 5 15
Jordan 0-1 3-4 7 3
Neese 3-14 0-0 2 8
Biggs 12-17 5-6 10 31
Stewart 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ray 0-0 0-0 0 0
S. Stevens 0-0 0-0 0 0
Opell 0-2 0-0 2 0
Moore 1-1 0-0 1 2
Team 2
TOTAL 20-41 15-21 29 59
FG Pct: 48.8. FT Pct: 71.4. 3-point FGs: 4-11 (Neese 2-9, Biggs 2-2) PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
W. CARTER 10 13 12 13 — 48
BOYD CO. 19 14 11 15 — 59
Officials: Maurio McKissick, Kenny Huddleston, Justin Royster