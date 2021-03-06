MOREHEAD Rowan County’s boys basketball team is self-quarantining this week.
Do not fret because no Vikings are in COVID-19 protocols. They’re just taking the week off after Saturday’s 74-55 win over Johnson Central at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker decided to cancel Tuesday’s home game with Raceland to prepare for next week’s 61st District Tournament. He and the Vikings thus finish the regular season at 11-3 with four straight wins and six of the last eight.
“We’re going to be out and about,” Thacker said. “We’ll be in school, we’re going to be doing our normal routines. We’re just not going to play games.”
Senior Mason Moore led the Vikings with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double. He added seven assists and five steals.
Thacker saw something else.
“Our conditioning is getting there,” he said. “I didn’t see where we had a lot of kids just getting tired; we were able to give them a little bit of rest, especially in the fourth quarter.”
What was equally nice, at least for Rowan County: Robby Todd’s 15 points, Nathan Goodpaster’s 12 points and 3-of-4 from 3-point range, and Chase Alderman’s 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.
And then, the piece de resistance – after falling behind, 8-4 after one quarter, the Vikings outscored Central, 70-47, over the last three.
In Saturday’s first quarter, Rowan County was alternately tentative in shot selection and turnover-prone; the Vikings missed 11 of 12 shots and coughed up nine miscues.
“We let them speed us up,” Alderman said.
Johnson Central’s Grant Rice created much of the confusion – he harassed Moore into three mistakes, including a five-second possession violation.
“He got in me (Saturday), which I needed,” Moore said.
By halftime, the Vikings turned tenacious and nearly turnover-free. Rowan County had just one faux pas in the second stanza and only four in the second half.
“That is very encouraging,” Alderman said. “I’m not denying the first quarter, but the fact that we can turn it around and only have one (turnover) the second quarter is a lot better.”
Todd’s basket to open the second quarter off Goodpaster’s assist closed Johnson Central’s lead to 8-6, which Isaiah May and Ryleh McKenzie extended to 14-6 on a 3-pointer apiece.
Rowan County took the lead for good at 20-18 with 2:38 left when Alderman split two defenders, drove for the layup, drew a foul on Johnson Central’s Cory VanHoose and completed the three-point play.
Moore turned in the highlight of the night when he drained a fadeaway 3 over the Golden Eagles’ Conner LeMaster with a second before intermission – the result of two screens.
“There were three of them coming,” Moore said. “I looked up, there was about two seconds; I said ‘heck with it,” so I stepped back, and it went in.”
McKenzie’s 3 and Rice’s bucket pulled Johnson Central to within 38-36 with 3:16 left in the third quarter. After that, more Moore: a steal, dribble left, dribble left, dribble right and layup; a field goal; and an assist apiece on Todd’s 5-footer and Jordan Justice’s 3 from the left wing.
Result: Vikings, 50-39.
May led Johnson Central with 20 points, including six of 12 from beyond the arc. He’s closing in on 2,000 career points, too; he has 1,976 in nearly five seasons.
Thacker offered a two-word mantra for this week’s practices.
“Lunch pail,” he said. “This team works hard every day in practice.”
J. CENTRAL FG FT REB TP
McKenzie 6-11 0-0 6 15
May 7-16 0-2 1 20
Rice 2-7 0-0 0 5
VanHoose 3-11 0-0 5 6
King 2-5 2-4 5 6
Sartin-Slone 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hackney 0-1 0-0 0 0
J. Slone 0-0 0-0 0 0
LeMaster 1-3 0-0 2 3
Lawson 0-0 0-0 0 0
K. Slone 0-2 0-0 2 0
Team 2
TOTALS 21-56 2-6 27 55
FG Pct.: 37.5. FT Pct: 33.3. 3-point FG: 11-32 (McKenzie 3-7, May6-12, Rice 1-3, VanHoose 0-4, Hackney 0-1, LeMaster 1-3, K. Slone 0-2). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Maxey 2-5 0-0 2 4
Alderman 5-9 1-1 6 11
Moore 8-14 5-5 12 23
Goodpaster 4-7 1-2 5 12
Todd 7-11 0-0 2 15
Justice 1-1 4-5 2 7
Gardner 0-0 0-0 2 0
Collins 0-0 2-2 0 2
Blevins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Fannin 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 0
TOTALS 27-47 13-15 31 74
FG Pct.: 57.4. FT Pct: 86.7. 3-point FG: 7-18 (Maxey 0-3, Alderman 0-2, Moore 2-6, Goodpaster 3-4, Todd 1-2, Justice 1-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
J. CENTRAL 8 12 19 16 – 55
ROWAN CO. 4 23 23 24 – 74
Officials: Jeff Callihan, Dave Fields and Kenneth Huddleston.